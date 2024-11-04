Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon dodges Assembly budget address

President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly-appointed ambassadors to South Korea on Oct. 28 in his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol skipped his 2025 budget address at parliament on Monday as he faces record-low popularity with his domestic agenda now overshadowed by the main opposition party having ramped up the pressure on him based on the recent revelation of a phone conversation suggesting he interfered in an election.

On Monday, Yoon's approval rating fell 2.2 percentage points to the lowest point of 22.4 percent since his inauguration in May 2022, according to a poll by Realmeter.

The poll of 2,516 respondents on the fifth week of October indicated that those in their 70s and above saw the steepest decline among all age brackets.

The same was true for respondents from the southeastern region of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province combined, among all regions. Those two groups have traditionally been considered supportive of conservatives and their agendas.

The conservative president's popularity has dropped 7.5 percentage points in the past two months, according to the Realmeter poll.

Respondents who showed approval of the ruling People Power Party also fell by 3.2 percentage points to an all-time low of 29.4 percent.

On Friday, a separate poll by Gallup Korea indicated that Yoon's job approval rating fell below the 20 percent threshold for the first time since he took office in May 2022.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo read the president's 2025 budget proposal at the National Assembly on his behalf amid the intensifying confrontation between the president and other political leaders.

Yoon became the first South Korean head of state to skip delivering the annual budget proposal to the parliament in 11 years.

In the 28-minute parliamentary speech laying out the proposal, read by Han, Yoon asked the Assembly to confirm his 677 trillion won ($494.3 billion) budget proposal in a timely matter to improve people's livelihoods.

He also said fiscal support is key to addressing the declining birth rate. In light of this, Yoon asked the parliament to swiftly pass bills to establish a new ministry dedicated to population planning.

Yoon's speech for the 2025 budget proposal also touched upon the matter of his administration's reform push, aimed at preventing public pension depletion, improving lack of access to medical services, restructuring the labor system to make it flexible and performance-based, as well as implementing education reform such as the introduction of AI digital textbooks.

However, National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik expressed regret before Han came up to the podium. Woo told the parliament Yoon failed to deliver on his duty to share his thoughts about the national budget, adding that Yoon's absence "cannot be justified and left citizens disappointed."