Korea Herald to co-host forum on post-US election dynamics through Seoul's lens

The Korea Herald will co-host a forum on Nov. 13 to unpack the foreign policy, security and economic trade implications of the US presidential election outcome for Seoul and the Korea-US alliance, and explore strategic responses to tackle emerging challenges and leverage new opportunities as the results unfold.

The forum, titled "Alliance after US Election 2024: A Seoul Perspective," will be held at the National Assembly Museum in partnership with the Bipartisan Forum for Advanced Diplomacy, led by Rep. Wi Sung-lac, and The Plaza Project, a non-partisan think tank registered with the National Assembly.

Chung Duck-koo, founder and chair of the North East Asia Research (NEAR) Foundation and former Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, will deliver the keynote address, offering insights poised to ignite thought-provoking dialogue on the day’s most pressing issues.

The first session, titled "Regional Security After the US Presidential Election," will explore the security and foreign policy ramifications of the election outcome, spotlighting avenues for South Korea's strategic recalibration. Moderated by former Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon, the session will have: Jun Bong-geun, professor emeritus at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy; Min Tae-eun, research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification; Chung Ku-youn, professor of political science and diplomacy at Kangwon National University; and Leif-Eric Easley, professor of International Studies at Ewha Womans University as panelists.

The second session, "Economic and Technological Security: Challenges and Opportunities," will navigate how the election outcome could redefine the global landscape of business, trade and technological security, reshape US-China strategic competition, and guide South Korea toward its most advantageous positioning.

Moderated by Choi Young-jin, chief strategy officer of Hanwha Asset Management, the discussion will feature panelists James Kim, Chair and CEO of AMCHAM Korea; Cho Seong-dae, director of Trade Studies and Cooperation at the Korea International Trade Association; Lee Hyo-young, associate professor of international trade and diplomacy at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy; and Baek Seo-in, assistant professor of Chinese Studies at Hanyang University.

The forum is expected to bring together around 200 participants, including lawmakers, diplomatic dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and leading experts, with Retired Maj. Gen. Jung Hae-il, former president of the National Defense University, serving as emcee.

Inquiry: Email us at khforum@heraldcorp.com or call (02) 727-0206