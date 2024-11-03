$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war

Police officers stand guard in front of the Russian Embassy in Seoul on Oct. 28 as veterans groups stage a protest calling for Russia to quit deploying North Korean troops in the Ukraine war. (Yonhap)

North Korea is believed to have dispatched thousands of soldiers to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine, with thousands more anticipated to join by the year’s end, according to South Korean intelligence and military officials.

While the National Intelligence Service says the costs of North Korea stepping into the war appear to outweigh the benefits, other experts in Seoul say Pyongyang can now expect Moscow to have its back in a possible contingency on the Korean Peninsula.

The Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank affiliated with the NIS, said in a report on Friday that North Korea appears to have decided to send troops to Russia a few weeks before the US presidential election, thinking that a Donald Trump victory would lead to an early end to the Ukraine war.

In an Oct. 22 report, the INSS argued that North Korea would lose value to Russia once the war subsides. When that point comes, North Korea, already alienated from much of the world including its traditional ally China to an extent, could no longer count on Russian assistance, the think tank said in the report.

“In the long run, North Korea stands to lose more than it gains by joining Russia’s war,” the report said.

Rep. Wi Sung-lac, who was Seoul’s ambassador to Russia, told The Korea Herald that entering the war against Ukraine is “not a bad deal at all” for North Korea. For one thing, the country’s financial and food crises are largely taken care of by Russian compensation for its contribution to the war effort.

The NIS reported that each North Korean soldier sent to fight for Russia would be paid a monthly wage of around $2,000. As at least 10,000 North Korean troops are expected to fight in the war, translating to yearly revenue of well over $200 million, the lawmaker said.

Wi said every year on average, North Korea produces around 4 million tons of grains such as rice, barley and wheat, according to its own announcement. But most of the country’s “rice production” is actually potatoes, with rice thought to make up less than a third of the total, he explained.

“The 4 million tons of grains that North Korea says it produces per year are actually about 1 million ton short of what it needs to feed the country. If Russia is offering 600,000 to 700,000 tons of rice, that is enough to cover more than half of what North Korea would need to meet the year’s demand,” he said.

The lawmaker said Russia had sent North Korea 50,000 to 100,000 tons of rice at a time in the past. “So you could say 600,000 tons is a bit more than the rice aid they received from Russia previously,” he said.

Now that Russia is buying artillery shells from North Korea, much of the food shortage was “probably relieved through the arms trade,” he said. “By selling a few containers worth of artillery shells, the North can afford to buy a lot more than hundreds of thousands of tons of rice.”

The NIS said last week that Russia is also believed to be helping North Korea with advanced space technology, as the North seeks to launch another military reconnaissance satellite.

But the key edge North Korea would be securing is possibly getting Russia to fight alongside it in the event of a Korean Peninsula contingency, according to Wi.

“North Korea is on record as having sent troops to Russia. If there ever is a war on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea can now expect Russia to come help,” he said.

Nam Sung-wook, the former president of the INSS, told The Korea Herald the NIS think tank was “downplaying” the significance of North Korea joining the Ukraine war with its recent reports.

“North Korea and Russia’s military cooperation is going to last beyond the war. Their military pact is binding. North Korea will remain useful to Russia as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the next US administration,” he said.