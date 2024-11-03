Handball players commended for rescuing car accident victim

The city of Busan last week presented a certificate of appreciation to three handball players who rescued a driver pinned under the car after an accident.

Kim Da-young, Shin Jin-mi and Jeong Ga-hee of South Korea's Division 1 H-League were commended last Thursday for providing assistance in the aftermath of a car accident at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The three players found a car that had overturned after colliding with a guardrail in Yangsan city, South Gyeongsang Province, and blocked the road while pulling the driver out of the car.

The driver contacted their team -- an affiliate of the Busan Infrastructure Corporation in the semi-professional league -- and thanked the players.

Kim, the left back for her team, told the players that she and her teammates came across the site of the accident by chance and "could not stand by and do nothing." She said she was relieved to have rescued the driver.

Busan has been one of the more successful teams in the local handball league, winning two championships in 2019 and 2021.