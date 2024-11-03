Most Popular
Man hides father's body in freezer for over a year 'because of inheritance'By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 3, 2024 - 13:17
A man was found to have hidden his dead father's body inside a freezer for over a year due to unspecified inheritance issues, local police said Sunday.
Officials at the Icheon Police Station in Gyeonggi Province are investigating a man in his 40s for violation of the Article 161 of the Criminal Act, which covers damaging, destroying, concealing or taking possession of a corpse. The suspect turned himself in on Friday to local police, who found the body of the deceased inside the suspect's home.
The suspect visited the father's home in September of last year and found that he had passed away. In order to hide the death, the suspect hid the body inside a freezer at his home.
He told police that he committed the crime due to "inheritance issues." Officials did not elaborate on the matter, as the case is still being investigated.
Investigators did not find any evidence that the suspect killed his father or defiled the body in any way.
Police will request the National Forensic Service for an autopsy of the body to determine the exact cause and time of the death.
