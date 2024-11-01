[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to open ‘happy’ pop-up store

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

A pop-up store marking the release of the first solo album from Jin of BTS will run in Seoul from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1, said label Big Hit Music Wednesday. The “Running Wild to Happiness” pop-up -- named after both the album, “Happy,” and its main track, “Running Wild” -- will convey the upbeat and positive energy Jin is known for. Visitors will be required to make reservations in advance starting from Nov. 12. Jin will also host a fan showcase in Seoul on Nov. 16-17 and perform songs from the album set to drop on Nov. 15. The EP's pre-release track, “I’ll Be There,” hit Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 9, surpassing his previous hit “The Astronaut” which claimed No. 17. The rockabilly tune also topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 73 regions. Twice to make guest appearance at Coldplay concert: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will be the special guest at Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Korea, according to local media reports Wednesday. The British rock band, set to perform in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province next year, also shared a poster for the show to social media Friday, which included the name of the K-pop group. JYP Entertainment did not offer specifics, saying only that it is discussing details with the four-man band and acknowledging the announcement. Coldplay's Korean concerts will be held in April for six days, an expansion from the initial four. Meanwhile, Twice is slated to bring out their 14th EP “Strategy” on Dec. 6. The group's previous EP “With YOU-th” released February was a chart-topper on Billboard 200. The group is also set to perform on Amazon Music Live later this month, a first for a K-pop artist. EXO’s Baekhyun to release solo concert film

(Credit: INB100) (Credit: INB100)

Baekhyun of EXO will treat his fans to a concert film, to be unveiled Nov. 27, said agency INB100 Wednesday. The film brings back to life the final show of his first solo Asia tour Lonsdaleite, held across 13 cities from March to July. Baekhyun wrapped up the sold-out tour with a two-day concert in Seoul, where he surprised fans with the news of a new solo album. As promised, he rolled out his fourth solo EP “Hello, World” in September, which became his third million-selling album as a solo act. The six-track EP, his first solo album in about 3 1/2 years, debuted atop iTunes' Top Albums Chart in 33 regions, while the main track “Pineapple Slice” topped its Top Songs Chart in 24. GOT7’s JB discharged

(Credit: Mauve Company) (Credit: Mauve Company)