[Herald Interview] Park Sang-young aims to break taboos through his works

Novelist Park Sang-young is now a screenwriter, following the release of the television adaptation of his 2019 novel, “Love in the Big City.“

Park wrote the script for all eight episodes of the drama which explores the romantic and personal life of a young gay man in Seoul. The series was released in full on the local streaming platform Tving on Oct. 21.

“As you may have guessed, it took some time to cast the actors and confirm the platform on which it will air due to the uniqueness of the story’s elements,” Park told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Oct. 23.

While the movie version and TV drama of the same title based on his novel came out in the same month — the film starring Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun opened in theaters on Oct. 1 — Park said he was half worried and half relieved.

“I never expected the two works to open at a similar time, but I was a little worried whether they may end up negatively influencing each other. But thankfully, both works were able to meet the audience and gain relatively positive feedback,” said Park.