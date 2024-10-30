Koreans prefer animated videos that are 20-29 minutes long: report

South Koreans' most preferred length for an animated video is between 20 and 29 minutes, a report by a state-run content industry agency showed Wednesday.

The Korea Creative Content Agency released the 2024 Animation Industry White Paper, in which they surveyed 3,500 Koreans between the age of 10 and 69 who watched an animated video regularly -- at least once in two to three months -- in the past year. When asked what was their most preferred length of an animation, 33.6 percent of the respondents picked between 20 and 29 minutes.

It was followed by 22.7 percent who picked 30-59 minutes, 16 percent who said 60-89 minutes, and 13.5 percent that said 10-19 minutes.

The report showed that children aged 3-9 preferred even shorter animated videos. Some 30 percent of such kids said they most preferred 10-19 minutes, followed by 22.8 percent who picked 20-29 minutes, and 18.4 percent who picked 3-9 minutes.

The KOCCA report indicated a shift in Koreans' patterns for watching animated videos. Over-the-top media services were used most frequently, but more people were using online video platforms like YouTube.

When asked what were their preferred platforms for watching an animated video, streaming platforms were still the clear top choice with 76.1 percent picking them. But the preference for streaming platforms fell slightly compared to the 79.2 percent in the 2023 report.

Online video platforms were chosen by 53.1 percent of respondents, marking a significant surge compared to 43.6 percent in 2023.

Traditional means of watching animated videos such as TVs and theaters were less preferred, with 14 percent of respondents saying they prefer watching the videos via TV and 10.3 percent saying they watch them in theaters.