Yoon's foreign policy adviser visits Australia to discuss security, frigate project

Yoon's foreign policy adviser visits Australia to discuss security, frigate projectBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 29, 2024 - 19:37
Chang Ho-jin, foreign policy adviser to President Yoon Suk Yeol, has visited Australia to discuss cooperation in the security and defense industry, including Canberra's frigate project, the presidential office said Tuesday.
Chang visited Australia from Monday to Tuesday for meetings with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Vice Minister of Defense Greg Moriarty to exchange opinions on regional security issues and Australia's military acquisition program.
During the meetings, Chang highlighted South Korea's advanced frigate capabilities and requested Australia's consideration in its frigate acquisition project.
In February this year, Australia announced a plan to acquire 11 new frigates for its Navy, with South Korean, Japanese, German and Spanish vessels being mentioned as candidates.
Wong said the two countries discussed security issues and agreed to work toward a "vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region."
"We also discussed Russia and North Korea's deepening military cooperation which threatens our region," Wong wrote on social media platform X. (Yonhap)
