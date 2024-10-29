[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans surpasses 600m Spotify streams with debut single

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans hit the 600-million mark on Spotify with “Hype Boy,” agency Ador said Tuesday citing the platform. “Hype Boy” is one of the focus tracks from its namesake debut album released in August 2022. The single is the group’s fourth song to reach the milestone, after “OMG,” “Ditto” and “Super Shy.” It was the first song from the quintet to generate 100 million plays on the platform, doing so in 98 days. NME magazine picked it first as one of the 25 best K-pop songs of the year, touting it as “three minutes of pop perfection.” The upbeat tune also made best songs of 2022 listed by a series of media outlets including Rolling Stone and Time magazines. “Hype Boy” debuted on Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 116 and stayed on the chart for 42 weeks, a record for a K-pop girl group. Seventeen goes platinum in Japan with ‘Very Nice’

Seventeen’s 2016 hit “Very Nice” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of Japan, according to the organization on Tuesday. “Very Nice” fronted “Love & Letter Repackage,” a reissue of its first studio album. The retro dance number is one of the most well-recognized songs from the 13-member act and is usually the encore song to wrap up its concert. The song's music video racked up 100 million views on YouTube as of 2022, becoming the band’s third music video to achieve the feat, following those for “Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Clap.” Meanwhile, its 12th EP “Spill The Feels” hit the Billboard 200 at No. 5 this week after selling over 3 million copies in the first week, and swept Oricon’s album rankings. The bandmates are touring the US and will fly over to Japan in late November. Babymonster to unveil 1st LP main track in advance

Babymonster will release the music video for “Clik Clak” on Wednesday ahead of the release of its first full-length album “Drip,” label YG Entertainment said Monday. “Clik Clak” is one of the two main songs from the LP along with the titular track. A snippet clip of the hip-hop single containing the first verse has garnered close to 6 million hits on YouTube in two weeks. The rookie girl group will give fans a taste of all the songs from the nine-track album, excluding “Drip,” before the album rolls out on Nov. 1. Expectations are high for the original title track since it is a collaboration with Big Bang’s G-Dragon. Separately, the six-month-old group’s music video for “Sheesh” logged 300 million views on YouTube, renewing the record for a debut song from a K-pop girl group. Kwon Eunbi to host 1st fan meetup in Taipei

