[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs record 2 billion Spotify streams

Jungkook of BTS surpassed 2 billion plays on Spotify with single “Seven (feat. Latto),” according to the platform. The solo single reached the milestone in 467 days, which is both a new record for an Asian artist and the fourth shortest time globally. It also dethroned Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” the previous holder of the record for a song released last year. Jungkook has been breaking multiple records on the music platform as a solo artist and most recently, became the first K-pop solo singer to stay on its Global Top Artist chart for 500 days. “Seven” has been on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 67 weeks, ranking No. 52 this week while solo album “Golden” sits on Weekly Top Albums Global at No. 33. Seventeen’s new album hits Billboard 200 at No. 5

The 12th EP from Seventeen debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 5, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US. EP “Spill The Feels” is the band’s sixth album to claim a top ten-spot on the main albums chart. The album sold over 3.16 million copies in the first week, making it the first to pass 3 million in first-week sales in the K-pop scene this year. It also topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. Meanwhile, the band hit the stage in New York Sunday for its Right Here tour and will perform in Texas on Thursday and Friday. After visits to two more cities in the US ending Nov. 10, the band will host a city-wide event in Los Angeles, its first such event in North America. NCT’s Doyoung to release solo single

Doyoung of NCT will be releasing a solo digital single on Nov. 6, label SM Entertainment said Monday. The musician co-wrote the lyrics for single “Frosty,” which portrays the wide spectrum of feelings experienced as he approaches the end of his twenties in his own words. The song follows on from his first solo album “Youth” that came out in April. All 10 songs from the album made Melon’s Top 100 Chart, including the main track “Little Light,” which claimed the No. 2 spot on its Hot 100 chart. He wrapped up his first solo Asia tour Dear Youth last month, which took him to nine cities across the region. He is set to host a encore concerts in Seoul from Nov. 1 to 3, about five months since he launched the tour with a three-day show in the Korean capital. Illit to drop ‘Cherish’ reissue

