Song Kang-ho plays unfortunate volleyball coach in ‘One Win’

From left: Jang Yoon-ju, Park Jung-min, Song Kang-ho and director Shin Yeon-sik of 'One Win' pose during a press conference held in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

In the upcoming sports movie “One Win” Song Kang-ho depicts a down-and-out coach who, despite a life miserable with continued failures, is betting on a single win.

“One Win” was written and directed by Shin Yeon-sik, who Song worked with in the recent Disney+ drama “Uncle Samsik.” The movie revolves around Woo-jin, a volleyball coach who has never won before and players who have no idea how to win a game. As a team, however, they head toward their mutual goal of a single win, which they need for the owner of the sports club to keep the team going.

Song said he was particularly drawn to his character Woo-jin for several reasons.

“In everyone’s life, there is a personal goal or desire to make a small win. Such a win, in our movie, is to win the game at a volleyball competition, whereas for someone in their lives, it could be a recovery of one’s self-esteem. I was attracted to this (idea of) a simple but meaningful life-win, which Woo-jin tries to achieve in this movie,” Song told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Monday.

“(When) watching this movie, hopefully viewers will feel encouraged to also celebrate the small but meaningful wins in their lives,” he added.