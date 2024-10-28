Deoksugung exhibition to explore traditional crafts

Works by decorative painting master Ahn Yoo-jin are on display at the exhibition “Brilliance” at Deoksugung in Seoul on Monday. (National Intangible Heritage Center)

An annual exhibition of traditional Korean crafts by select master artisans will take place from Tuesday to Nov. 10 at Deoksugung, one of the five palaces of the Joseon era (1392-1910) in Seoul.

The exhibition entitled “Brilliance” will showcase 24 pieces by four artisans: Park Seon-hee, a “maedeupjang,” or decorative knots master; Ahn Yoo-jin, a “dancheongjang,” or decorative painting mater; Yoon Soon-il, a “somokjang,” or master carpenter; and Lee Jong-moon, a “hwagakjang,” or ox-horn inlaying master.

Under the themes “Self & Ego,” “You & Me” and “Connection,” Park will explore social ties through knots. “Notice how maedup, or knots, separate and come together,” said an official at the National Intangible Heritage Center, a government body that has been organizing this event every year for the last 10 years.

“The exhibition is more than just about traditional crafts. It also relates to how traditions meet today's artistic tastes,” the official added, referring to Ahn Yoo-jin, the dancheongjang.

Her collection, the official noted, is a collaboration with Park Jong-young, a local artist known for kinetic art, or pieces involving moving parts. “How our mind can heal from just looking at her works will be the focus,” the official said.

Works by master carpenter Yoon Soon-il will include household items like low tables around which families would dine while sitting on the floor. Furnishings to go with floor lamps will also be on view.

Lee Jong-moon, the ox-horn inlaying master, will present vases decorated with dragons and phoenixes, as well as ox horns crafted into thin, transparent sheets.

The four crafts masters were part of this year’s government residency program run by the National Intangible Heritage Center at workshops in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The works on exhibition at Deoksugung were produced during the residency that began in March.

A total of 47 craftspeople have graduated from the program since it began in 2014.

“The four artisans we’ll be seeing at the exhibition are trainees, though,” said an official at the National Intangible Heritage Center. That means the four artisans will have to pass screening tests to be named government-recognized title holders of intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Deoksugung’s Deokhong Hall through Nov. 10. Admission is 1,000 won. Descriptions of each work will be available in English. On Saturdays and Sundays, interactive programs for children under 13, where they can try dancheong painting and ox-horn inlaying for free, will be offered.