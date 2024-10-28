'1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally

Attendees gather to protest against legislation of an antidiscrimination ordinance and legalization of same-sex marriage, at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, Sunday afternoon. (Yonhap)

As many as 1.1 million Christians in South Korea participated in a mass rally in Seoul on Sunday to oppose the legalization of same-sex marriage and legislation of an antidiscrimination ordinance that has been floating around for over a decade.

One of the largest religious gatherings in the country's history occurred across the country's capital in Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station and Yeouido, with organizers claiming some 1.1 million participants, while police have estimated around 230,000. The rally was organized by an ad hoc committee of Christian groups, including the United Christian Churches of Korea and the Council of Presbyterian Churches in Korea.

The rally, held in the form of a church service, was against the legalization of same-sex marriage and the passage of what participants have claimed is an "unjust law" -- a legally binding ordinance that would ban discrimination against an individual based on one's gender, religion, age, race, academic background or sexual orientation. Different versions of the antidiscrimination ordinance have been proposed since 2011, but none have passed due to fierce opposition, mostly from among the conservative bloc and Christian community.

"Let the people discern how dangerous and totalitarian the fantasy of achieving equality by everyone being the same -- instead of all being equal before God -- is. So that such antihuman law that depresses freedom of the most people would not be passed," read No. 16 of the 100 prayer suggestions distributed by the ad hoc group before the rally.

The group defined the antidiscrimination ordinance as "against the law of nature and order in which the world was created," claiming it represses the freedom of expression, conscience and religion.

It also decried the Student Rights Ordinance adopted by several education offices across the country -- including Seoul -- as "encouraging romantic relations between students of the same sex and leading to sexual humiliation," urging the Ministry of Education to abolish the ordinance.