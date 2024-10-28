'1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rally

Most Popular
'1 million' Christians join anti-LGBTQ+ marriage rallyBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 12:17
As many as 1.1 million Christians in South Korea participated in a mass rally in Seoul on Sunday to oppose the legalization of same-sex marriage and legislation of an antidiscrimination ordinance that has been floating around for over a decade.
One of the largest religious gatherings in the country's history occurred across the country's capital in Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station and Yeouido, with organizers claiming some 1.1 million participants, while police have estimated around 230,000. The rally was organized by an ad hoc committee of Christian groups, including the United Christian Churches of Korea and the Council of Presbyterian Churches in Korea.
The rally, held in the form of a church service, was against the legalization of same-sex marriage and the passage of what participants have claimed is an "unjust law" -- a legally binding ordinance that would ban discrimination against an individual based on one's gender, religion, age, race, academic background or sexual orientation. Different versions of the antidiscrimination ordinance have been proposed since 2011, but none have passed due to fierce opposition, mostly from among the conservative bloc and Christian community.
"Let the people discern how dangerous and totalitarian the fantasy of achieving equality by everyone being the same -- instead of all being equal before God -- is. So that such antihuman law that depresses freedom of the most people would not be passed," read No. 16 of the 100 prayer suggestions distributed by the ad hoc group before the rally.
The group defined the antidiscrimination ordinance as "against the law of nature and order in which the world was created," claiming it represses the freedom of expression, conscience and religion.
It also decried the Student Rights Ordinance adopted by several education offices across the country -- including Seoul -- as "encouraging romantic relations between students of the same sex and leading to sexual humiliation," urging the Ministry of Education to abolish the ordinance.
Several prominent members of the Christian community spoke out against same-sex marriage.
Rev. Kim Yang-jae, chairman of the board at Christian medication group QTM, said, "Women's rights are important, but it's not just the women's rights that are important. God wants a union between a man and a woman for a healthy family."
The rally was broadcast online and was watched by what the organizers claimed were over 1 million more people at home.
Some Christians decry mass protest
Not all members of the Christian community supported the anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrations on Sunday. Christian women's rights workers decried the rally and its prayer suggestions, countering with their own 100 prayer suggestions distributed online.
A total of 588 individuals and 71 groups gathered online signatures for the "100 Prayer Suggestions for Equal World" on Oct.7-8, which included prayers for worship to God without discrimination or exclusion.
"Brainwashing churchgoers to gather at public squares made me realize that they (the churches) are still using the method of instigation without communication and common sense," said the Rev. Kim Ha-na, who participated in making the new 100 prayer suggestions and is a member of the Presbyterian Church in the Republic of Korea.
Some Christian pastors in recent years have been ousted or referred to disciplinary committees for blessing same-sex couples.
"Empower the pastors who bless sexual minorities and members of the congregation, which respects them as who they are," said No. 13 of the new prayer suggestions, while No. 11 pleaded: “Allow us to find agreement in diversity, and for us to remember the spirit of the church union to seek love and justice together.”
South Korea does not legally recognize sexual minorities’ rights to marriage, but has seemingly been moving in the direction of acknowledging their legal rights, namely by the aforementioned antidiscrimination law and a Supreme Court ruling in July in favor of a gay couple's rights.
In what is viewed as a landmark ruling for the LGBTQ+ rights movement in the country, South Korea's highest court ruled that same-sex couples are eligible to apply for spousal coverage under the state insurance program. It stated that a same-sex couple is "economic community akin to a conjugal partnership."
