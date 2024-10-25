Seoul urges Pyongyang to confirm status of S. Korean detainees

The foreign ministry on Friday submitted a questionnaire to the United Nations human rights office, urging North Korea to disclose the whereabouts of South Korean detainees.

The document was submitted to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights ahead of the Universal Periodic Review on North Korea, scheduled for next month, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UPR is a mechanism requiring each UN member state to undergo a peer review of its human rights record every 4 1/2 years.

In the questionnaire, the government asked Pyongyang to provide information on the whereabouts of six South Korean nationals currently detained in North Korea.

South Korea also questioned Pyongyang on its measures to prevent excessive punishment of children.

It marked the first time in 15 years that a questionnaire has been submitted in advance regarding the human rights review on the reclusive regime.

Member countries can raise human rights issues by submitting written inquiries in advance or making recommendations during the UPR session.

"In an effort to urge North Korea to improve its serious human rights conditions and to renew the international community's attention, we have decided to participate by submitting both a questionnaire and recommendations," the ministry said. (Yonhap)