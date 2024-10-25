Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects N. Korean troops to be deployed in battlefield in few days

Most Popular
Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects N. Korean troops to be deployed in battlefield in few daysBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 19:25
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday intelligence indicates Russia is expected to deploy the first batch of North Korean soldiers in combat zones within a few days.
Zelenskyy shared the assessment on social media platform X, citing a report from Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"According to intelligence, the first North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones as early as Oct. 27–28," Zelenskyy wrote. "This is a clear escalation by Russia."
Zelenskyy called for "a principled and strong response" from global leaders against Russia's efforts to continue the war with Ukraine.
"North Korea's actual involvement in combat should not be met with indifference or uncertain commentary, but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang, to uphold the UN Charter and to hold them accountable for this escalation," he said.
South Korea and the United States have said North Korea sent around 3,000 troops to eastern Russia for possible deployment in a war against Ukraine. (Yonhap)
