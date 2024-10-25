[Today’s K-pop] Ateez will be back on Nov. 15

(Credit: GQ Korea) (Credit: GQ Korea)

Ateez will bring out 11th EP “Golden Hour: Part 2” on Nov. 15, said agency KQ Entertainment Friday. It is the second installment for its “Golden Hour” series that began with previous EP, which came out in May and hit Billboard 200 at No. 2 and stayed on it for seven weeks straight, a record for the eight-piece act. The band has set the bar high for the upcoming album, having placed its all four preceding albums among top three on the main albums chart including the second LP that made atop the debut. The 10th mini album claimed No. 4 spot on UK’s Official Albums Chart, making the band the first K-pop group ever to place three albums among top 10 on the chart within a year. On Thursday, the bandmates marked the sixth anniversary of their debut with a livestream. BTS’ RM music video wins 2 trophies from UKMVA

Music video for BTS' RM is the winner of two trophies from the 2024 UK Music Video Awards, according to label Big Hit Music Friday. Music video for “Lost!,” which fronted his second solo album, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” will be honored in two categories: Best Alternative Video International and Best Production Design in a Video. UKVMA is one of the most prestigious awards that recognizes “best work in music videos and music visuals” and French director Aube Perrie’s production for the BTS leader is the first for a K-pop singer to be included in the winners list. The video won big at Ciclope Festival in Germany earlier this month, picking up four trophies. Meanwhile, “Lost!” topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in 73 regions and the 11-track album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 5. Is (G)I-dle’s Jeon Soyeon leaving agency?

Jeon Soyeon of (G)I-dle decided to part ways with agency Cube Entertainment, claimed a local media report Friday. The management company denied the news saying that it still is in talks with the leader and main rapper of the group and will have a final discussion at the end of this month fine-tuning conditions to renew her contract. The contract is set to expire early November but there have been talks of her leaving the agency particularly since when, at the group’s Seoul concert in August, she changed lyrics of “Is this bad b****** number?” and spat out who is to stop her when her deal comes to end in November. The singer and songwriter, along with her bandmates, is in the middle of tour i-DOL and will host a three-date concert in Macao The tour will continue next month in Australia, the final destination. Twice collaborates with Megan Thee Stallion

