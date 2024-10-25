[From the Scene] How robotics reflect shift in S. Korea's food industry

Barista robot Porty (right) pours an espresso shot over ice cream to make an affogato at Better Than Yours in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Wednesday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Upon receiving an affogato order, the three-jointed arm of barista robot Porty readies the portafilter and locks it into the coffee grinder.

After extracting a fresh shot from the espresso machine, Porty pours it over a cup of ice cream, prepared by fellow robot, Mixie. When there are no visitors, the duo reportedly spend their time dancing to the cafe's background music.

Mixie and Porty are the only servers at Better Than Yours, a fully automated cafe in Seongsu, eastern Seoul. Together, they serve teas, coffee and ice cream based on visitors' orders specifying desired recipes, such as toppings, strength and additional shots. This setup allows Better Than Yours to operate 24/7 with just two hours of manual maintenance each day.

"Our robot baristas ensure consistency in every order while accommodating customers' preferred recipes and providing a unique experience," explains Robros, the local robotics startup that launched the cafe in 2023.

With pricing that calculates costs down to the last won based on exact ingredient amounts, Better Than Yours offers more affordable prices -- 2,463 won ($1.79) for an iced coffee -- compared to the average of 4,500 won at nearby cafes with human workers.

The use of robots in cafes like Better Than Yours reflects a broader shift in South Korea’s food industry, where robotics have become a tool for operations. Initially, serving robots were introduced as early as 2019, but companies are now expanding automation to include noodle-cooking and potato-peeling robots to address repetitive food preparation tasks.

Kyochon F&B, one of the country's leading fried chicken chains, now operates robot cooks in 12 outlets after expanding to seven more branches this year. The company has partnered with robotics firm Neuromeka to develop these fryers since 2021.

“I can’t say that the robots have increased the number of chickens fried per hour, but they have made our work so much easier. Before, we had to constantly monitor the fryers, but now we can focus on other tasks like applying sauces, cleaning or attending to customers," said Kim Jong-bok, 43, a Kyochon franchise restaurant owner in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.