BIAF 2024 kicks off five-day run for animation lovers

The 26th Bucheon International Animation Festival, showcasing animated works from across the globe, will begin its five-day run starting this Friday afternoon.

BIAF 2024 is set to kick off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The opening ceremony, attended by a number of renowned animation industry officials, including Raul Garcia, the animator behind Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin," and Rhie Won-bok, the creator of the popular comic series "Far Countries, Near Countries," will feature a special performance by Solar from the K-pop group Mamamoo and a screening of the opening film, "Your Letter," directed by Kim Yong-hwan.

The feature film, awaiting its Korean theatrical release, follows Sori, voiced by Lee Su-hyun of the Korean band AKMU, as she becomes a victim of bullying while trying to help a friend facing a similar situation.

The festival will showcase 122 animated works from 32 countries at various venues across Bucheon until Tuesday.

Animation lovers can look forward to a range of events, including a concert showcasing the soundtracks of the works of Shinkai Makoto, the director of hit anime films "Your Name" and "Weathering With You," and an outdoor screening of the popular children’s animation "Heartsping: Teenieping of Love."

Several events tailored to aspiring animators and those working in the industry will also take place.

Job seminars will provide insights to aspiring animators from industry professionals, who will offer expertise on career education and employment opportunities in animation and related fields, such as gaming, sound and visual effects. An animation forum will discuss effective marketing strategies for international animation festivals, featuring experts from recognized animation events such as the China International Cartoon & Animation Festival and the Ottawa International Animation Festival.

For more information about BIAF 2024, visit the festival's official website.