Hybe retracts statement after National Assembly audit controversy

Belift Lab CEO and Hybe COO Kim Tae-ho speaks during the comprehensive audit of public institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Thursday. (Newsis)

After being embroiled in controversy related to internal documents disclosed during a National Assembly audit, Hybe faced additional criticism for issuing a statement before the audit was officially closed.

During Thursday’s comprehensive audit of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Min Hyung-bae revealed an internal Hybe report titled "Weekly Music Industry Report." This report is issued weekly to C-level executives of Hybe and its affiliate labels.

The document included harsh remarks about the physical appearance of K-pop artists, with statements such as, "They debuted at an age when they’re at their most unattractive," "Surprisingly, none of them are pretty," and "Shockingly unattractive." Rep. Min criticized the report for reflecting a dehumanizing attitude toward K-pop singers, some of whom are minors.

Kim Tae-ho, CEO of Belift Lab and COO of Hybe, who attended the audit, clarified that the report did not represent Hybe’s opinions, but was a compilation of online comments collected for monitoring purposes.

As the controversy grew on Thursday, Hybe posted a statement on its official website, reiterating that the report was meant to monitor various responses and public opinions from the fandom and the industry. The company added, "We will hold accountable those who selectively leaked provocative portions of the report to make it appear as though Hybe had criticized the artists."

However, as the statement was posted while the National Assembly audit was still ongoing, members of the committee protested. Kim apologized, saying, "I accept the criticism that it was inappropriate for the statement to be posted during the audit."

He explained that the statement was uploaded in response to media inquiries and to prevent the spread of misinformation. The statement has since been removed from Hybe’s website.