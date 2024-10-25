Home

GWTO promotes Goseong nature with wellness programs

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 12:09

Participants enjoy a yoga session. (Gangwon Tourism Organization) Participants enjoy a yoga session. (Gangwon Tourism Organization)

Gangwon Tourism Organization presents a new wellness-themed program at Ocean to You Resort and Sampo Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province on Nov. 16.

The program features a barefoot walking session along the white sandy beaches of the eastern coast as well as yoga and meditation sessions with professional yoga instructors at the resort, according to the organization.

A total of 100 participants will be able to apply for the upcoming event.

Though the beachside wellness session is a one-day program, participants can stay at Ocean to You Resort for the discounted price of 150,000 won ($108.54) and 200,000 won for mountain view and ocean view rooms, respectively. Both rooms accommodate a family of four.

The wellness program is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Registration is available online on a first-come, first-served basis through the official Gangwon Tourism Organization website. Admission is free.

Poster for Gangwon Tourism Organization's upcoming wellness program (Gangwon Tourism Organization) Poster for Gangwon Tourism Organization's upcoming wellness program (Gangwon Tourism Organization)

