GWTO promotes Goseong nature with wellness programs

Gangwon Tourism Organization presents a new wellness-themed program at Ocean to You Resort and Sampo Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province on Nov. 16.

The program features a barefoot walking session along the white sandy beaches of the eastern coast as well as yoga and meditation sessions with professional yoga instructors at the resort, according to the organization.

A total of 100 participants will be able to apply for the upcoming event.

Though the beachside wellness session is a one-day program, participants can stay at Ocean to You Resort for the discounted price of 150,000 won ($108.54) and 200,000 won for mountain view and ocean view rooms, respectively. Both rooms accommodate a family of four.

The wellness program is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Registration is available online on a first-come, first-served basis through the official Gangwon Tourism Organization website. Admission is free.