Beyond just cute, these pets have unique stories, and huge followings

Beyond just cute, these pets have unique stories, and huge followingsBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct. 26, 2024 - 16:00
In YouTube’s vast sea of content, one particular subgenre is gaining traction among Koreans: video chronicles of the lives of pets, particularly dogs and cats.
Catering to viewers looking to escape life's stresses by watching adorable animals, pet videos have cultivated a large and devoted community of fans who regularly tune in for lighthearted moments.
Some of these famous animals offer more than just cuteness -- they have a unique vibe, backstory or personality. Here are four of them.
Jeolmi: lucky survivor
Jeolmi’s story began on a fateful day in August 2018, when a girl, later known as “Jeolmi’s older sister,” found the puppy being swept away in a ditch. With no prior experience in raising animals, the girl turned to online communities for advice on how to care for the rescued puppy. Photos of the wide-eyed, fluffy puppy quickly went viral.
Jeolmi, named after injeolmi (glutinous rice cakes dusted with bean powder), soon garnered widespread attention. Even celebrities expressed their love for the pup, turning Jeolmi into an online sensation. Jeolmi’s life story adds depth to her fame, as one of her siblings drowned that same day, making her survival even more miraculous.
As Jeolmi grew, negative comments began to appear, such as “It’s not cute anymore because it’s grown,” and, “I hesitated to 'like' the post because the dog got bigger.” The owner cooly responded by saying, “All living beings grow.”
Jeolmi remains a beloved star with over 548,000 Instagram followers and 114,000 YouTube subscribers.
Mongja: solo star
Mongja is another familiar name to pet lovers. The poodle first appeared on YouTube alongside a second poodle, Mongsil. Their owner, a typical office worker, began uploading videos of the dogs reacting to everyday scenarios. The channel took off in 2017 when a video showing their playful reaction to chewing gum went viral.
Last year, Mongsil passed away, leaving Mongja to continue the channel alone. Despite the loss, Mongja continues to bring joy to viewers with her daily adventures. Mongja’s videos remain a comforting space for fans who have followed her journey since the beginning. The most popular video, with over 12 million views, features Mongja triumphantly breaking through plastic wrap that her owner playfully put up to block the doorway. Mongja’s Instagram has more than 100,000 followers, and her YouTube subscriber count stands at 824,000.
Underworld: comedy with cats
While dogs dominate much of Korea’s pet-themed YouTube channels, cats are not far behind. Channel “Underworld,” run by comedian Song Ha-bin, has gained popularity for its blend of humor and heart. Featuring the antics of cats Chunbong and Cheomji, the channel has over 934,000 subscribers, and it also has 545,000 Instagram followers.
Song’s comedic timing and ad-libbed scenarios involving the cats make his channel stand out from typical pet content. Viewers are drawn to the cats’ unpredictable behavior and Song’s entertaining commentary. The channel’s rapid growth, fueled by YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, helped it surpass 100,000 subscribers within just three months since the launch in 2022. One of the most popular videos, where Song gathers the cats and rewards them with Churu (cat treats) for starring in the channel’s top clips, has surpassed 9 million views.
Bori: the shy bichon frise
Bori, a fluffy bichon frise, is another beloved pet YouTube star. One of her most-watched videos, with 8 million views, shows the hilarious moment when Bori’s owner tells her, “Mom is here,” only for Bori to stumble sleepily to the door and find no one there, her disappointment visible.
Bori’s YouTube journey began in 2017, and her content ranges from daily life moments to training tips. Adopted in 2014, Bori was initially brought into the family to keep her owner’s disabled mother company. Fans adore her shy and timid nature, which is highlighted by her endearing quirks, like hiding her face when she feels upset or shy." Bori has 210,000 YouTube subscribers.
