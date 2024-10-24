Beyond just cute, these pets have unique stories, and huge followings

In YouTube’s vast sea of content, one particular subgenre is gaining traction among Koreans: video chronicles of the lives of pets, particularly dogs and cats.

Catering to viewers looking to escape life's stresses by watching adorable animals, pet videos have cultivated a large and devoted community of fans who regularly tune in for lighthearted moments.

Some of these famous animals offer more than just cuteness -- they have a unique vibe, backstory or personality. Here are four of them.

Jeolmi: lucky survivor

Jeolmi’s story began on a fateful day in August 2018, when a girl, later known as “Jeolmi’s older sister,” found the puppy being swept away in a ditch. With no prior experience in raising animals, the girl turned to online communities for advice on how to care for the rescued puppy. Photos of the wide-eyed, fluffy puppy quickly went viral.

Jeolmi, named after injeolmi (glutinous rice cakes dusted with bean powder), soon garnered widespread attention. Even celebrities expressed their love for the pup, turning Jeolmi into an online sensation. Jeolmi’s life story adds depth to her fame, as one of her siblings drowned that same day, making her survival even more miraculous.

As Jeolmi grew, negative comments began to appear, such as “It’s not cute anymore because it’s grown,” and, “I hesitated to 'like' the post because the dog got bigger.” The owner cooly responded by saying, “All living beings grow.”

Jeolmi remains a beloved star with over 548,000 Instagram followers and 114,000 YouTube subscribers.