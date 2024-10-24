Civil servant’s death linked to workplace bullying

A 38-year-old civil servant, who died just two months after being hired, was found to have been bullied at the workplace by a superior, according to the findings of a provincial audit Thursday.

The North Chungcheong Province audit office concluded that the deceased, identified only by the surname Kim, was subjected to an excessive workload and inappropriate treatment by his immediate superior at the Goesan Country Office. As a result, the provincial office requested the county office to enforce severe disciplinary actions against the supervisor in August. But the official has denied his involvement and appealed.

Kim was found dead in a one-room apartment in Goesan-gun, North Chungcheong Province, on March 4, two months after joining the county office at the lowest level as a grade 9 civil servant. Police concluded that the man had died by suicide, as there were no signs of foul play.

Kim’s family filed a complaint with the Board of Audit and Inspection, asserting Kim had been harassed by his immediate supervisor at the office. The family said he was subjected to an excessive workload, verbal abuse and public humiliation.

The complaint prompted the provincial government to launch an investigation into the county office and supervisor in April.