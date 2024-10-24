Civil servant’s death linked to workplace bullying

Most Popular
-
1
Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'
-
2
Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
-
3
Veteran actor Kim Soo-mi dies at age of 75
-
4
Hybe COO denies Illit plagiarized NewJeans, Hybe chart manipulation allegations
-
5
Pyongyang erects blockades along inter-Korean railways
-
6
Hybe retracts statement after National Assembly audit controversy
-
7
Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars' 'APT' sparks surge in related stocks
-
8
FT Island's Choi Min-hwan under investigation for allegedly soliciting prostitution
-
9
Fire at USFK warehouse in Busan under control, no casualties
-
10
Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan
Civil servant’s death linked to workplace bullyingBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct. 26, 2024 - 16:00
A 38-year-old civil servant, who died just two months after being hired, was found to have been bullied at the workplace by a superior, according to the findings of a provincial audit Thursday.
The North Chungcheong Province audit office concluded that the deceased, identified only by the surname Kim, was subjected to an excessive workload and inappropriate treatment by his immediate superior at the Goesan Country Office. As a result, the provincial office requested the county office to enforce severe disciplinary actions against the supervisor in August. But the official has denied his involvement and appealed.
Kim was found dead in a one-room apartment in Goesan-gun, North Chungcheong Province, on March 4, two months after joining the county office at the lowest level as a grade 9 civil servant. Police concluded that the man had died by suicide, as there were no signs of foul play.
Kim’s family filed a complaint with the Board of Audit and Inspection, asserting Kim had been harassed by his immediate supervisor at the office. The family said he was subjected to an excessive workload, verbal abuse and public humiliation.
The complaint prompted the provincial government to launch an investigation into the county office and supervisor in April.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect Koreans amid escalating Iran-Israel conflicts
-
N. Korea slams Seoul-Washington joint air exercise
-
Opposition slams Yoon's suggestion to send offensive weapons to Ukraine