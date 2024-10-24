[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose logs 100m views with solo music video

Cover for "APT." (The Black Label) Cover for "APT." (The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink garnered 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for her Bruno Mars collaboration “Apt.,” her agency The Black Label said Thursday. The artist expressed gratitude via the agency, saying the song came out naturally while hanging out at a studio playing the game -- originally a drinking game in Korea -- and is “really touched and grateful that so many are listening to and enjoying it.” "Apt." achieved the feat in five days, the shortest time for a music video released this year, while the earworm swept all music charts at home and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 40 regions. The single also debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Charts in the US and around the world, a first for a female K-pop solo singer. “APT.” will be included in her upcoming first solo full album “Rosie,” due out on Dec. 6. Boynextdoor’s 3rd EP is 1st million-seller

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boynextdoor’s third EP “19.99” sold over a million copies, a first for the rookie band, said agency KOZ Entertainment Thursday. The mini album came out in September, hitting the Billboard 200 at No. 40 and topping Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings, as did its previous album, second EP “How?.” It also claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Monthly Album Ranking. Last week, Billboard magazine picked the six-member act as K-Pop Rookie of the Month for October underlining its “multifaceted world of limitless freedom and friendliness” and the chart success. Meanwhile, the band is gearing up to launch its first international tour “Knock On Vol. 1” in Incheon on Dec. 14. The tour will span 12 more cities in Asia until mid-April next year. BTOB to drop single for new project

(Credit: BTOB Company) (Credit: BTOB Company)

Four members of BTOB are rolling out a project and will drop a single in advance on Oct. 31, the agency BTOB Company announced Thursday. Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik and Pniel teamed up for the project “Becoming” to give fans a closer look at putting together an album. The prerelease “Please Stay” will be the first taste of what is to come. Two digital singles will be released in the following months, with the final result unveiled next year. Hyunsik had hinted at the plan on a radio show, saying that the band would share good news soon. In the meantime, Lee Changsub put out his first solo studio album “1991” last month and will host a solo concert in Seoul on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Yook Sungjae is set to appear in the Netflix show “Zombieverse” next month. BTS’ Jin gives taste of album prerelease

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)