Dive into Irish literature this weekend

Dive into Irish literature this weekendBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 16:14
The Seoul Outdoor Library will feature a special focus on Irish literature this Friday and Saturday.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Saturday, a "Meet the Authors" session will be held on the first floor of the Seoul Metropolitan Library in Jung-gu.
Three writers from Dublin -- Sinead Gleeson, Anne Griffin and Ronan Hession -- will discuss the art of writing and the themes of their books, as well as hold special readings of their works.
After the "Meet the Authors" session on Saturday, three separate seminars are scheduled.
On Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a special Irish-themed booth will be open at Seoul Plaza, with an Irish step dancing performance at the plaza at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Translator Heo Jin will discuss the art and challenges of translation; Choi Seok-moo, head of the James Joyce Society of Korea, will explore the life of Irish novelist, poet and literary critic James Joyce; and Peter McAuley, a professor at Korea University, will talk about Ireland’s literary revival and its connection to independence.
