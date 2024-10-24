Hyundai Glovis adopts fire control system for safer EV shipping

The EV-Drill Lance is demonstrated on the Glovis Sirius automobile carrier. (Hyundai Glovis)

Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Motor Group's logistics and distribution subsidiary, said Thursday that it has equipped its automobile carriers with a fire suppression system to prevent potential incidents while delivering electric vehicles.

The EV-Drill Lance system is designed to quench electric vehicle fires. High-pressure water flowing from a fire hydrant spins turbines, enabling the drill to pierce to the bottom of a car. Water can then flow into the battery pack and fully extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

Hyundai Glovis has adapted the EV-Drill Lance for marine transport, modifying its design to include an adjustable shaft and light-emitting diodes. The company has also developed new carrying cases to help sailors respond to onboard fires efficiently.

The company plans to install the EV-Drill Lance on its own vessels first and later expand to rentals. Hyundai Glovis currently operates 90 car carriers, 32 of which are company-owned.

In the first half of this year, Hyundai Glovis introduced an advanced fire control system that connects 1,000 sensors and alarms, allowing for the detection of fires at an earlier stage.

In 2022, the company introduced fire suppression blankets, limited the charging of electric vehicles and increased the number of cameras.

“By enhancing our fire suppression system, we aim to provide superior service and showcase our unparalleled competence in the shipping industry. We will continue to explore ways to make car shipping safer,” said a Hyundai Glovis official.