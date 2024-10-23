Hyundai Rotem to develop world's 1st hydrogen fuel-based tank: sources

An image provided by Hyundai Rotem Co. of its next-generation hydrogen fuel-based military tank. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean defense solutions company, has been working on developing the world's first hydrogen fuel-based tank for the military, industry sources said Wednesday.

In collaboration with the Agency for Defense Development and other defense technology research institutes, Hyundai Rotem is designing a next-generation tank model as part of its plans to upgrade the K2 main battle tank, according to the sources.

This new tank, which is planned for production after 2040, will be equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, replacing the K2 tank's diesel engine.

This will mark the first time a hydrogen-powered tank has been developed.

The tank's hydrogen fuel cells will generate enough horsepower to traverse steep terrains and rough landscapes.

It will also feature stealth capabilities, autonomous driving and drone operation, as well as a 130-millimeter smoothbore gun.

"The next-generation tank will have stronger preemptive strike capabilities using an artificial intelligence-based fire control system," an official at Hyundai Rotem said.

The company plans to first develop a hybrid model that uses diesel and electricity before developing a full hydrogen fuel-based tank. (Yonhap)