Hyundai Rotem to develop world's 1st hydrogen fuel-based tank: sources

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
4
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
5
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
6
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
7
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
8
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
-
10
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans
Hyundai Rotem to develop world's 1st hydrogen fuel-based tank: sourcesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 20:23
Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean defense solutions company, has been working on developing the world's first hydrogen fuel-based tank for the military, industry sources said Wednesday.
In collaboration with the Agency for Defense Development and other defense technology research institutes, Hyundai Rotem is designing a next-generation tank model as part of its plans to upgrade the K2 main battle tank, according to the sources.
This new tank, which is planned for production after 2040, will be equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, replacing the K2 tank's diesel engine.
This will mark the first time a hydrogen-powered tank has been developed.
The tank's hydrogen fuel cells will generate enough horsepower to traverse steep terrains and rough landscapes.
It will also feature stealth capabilities, autonomous driving and drone operation, as well as a 130-millimeter smoothbore gun.
"The next-generation tank will have stronger preemptive strike capabilities using an artificial intelligence-based fire control system," an official at Hyundai Rotem said.
The company plans to first develop a hybrid model that uses diesel and electricity before developing a full hydrogen fuel-based tank. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul unveils plan to move 68 km of railways underground
-
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister