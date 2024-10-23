[Today’s K-pop] NCT Wish’s Riku to miss tour for health reasons

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
4
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
5
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
6
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
7
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
8
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
-
10
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans
[Today’s K-pop] NCT Wish’s Riku to miss tour for health reasonsBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 17:06
Riku of NCT Wish suspended activities for health reasons, announced SM Entertainment Tuesday.
He has been feeling under the weather and will focus on treatment and recovery as per doctor’s advice, and will therefore miss the NCT subunit’s upcoming tour in Japan, added the company.
The idol debuted in February as part of the six-member team which is set to host two concerts each in six regions in his native country -- Ishikawa, Kyoto, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Fukuoka and Aichi -- from Nov. 3 to Dec. 13.
The youngest subunit of NCT brought out its first EP “Steady” last month and sold over 790,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop act who debuted this year. The EP's title track earned the rookie band its first trophy from a television music chart show.
BTS members’ solo works gain on Billboard charts
Jimin of BTS extended his stay on Billboard’s Hot 100 to 13 straight weeks as solo single “Who” ranked No. 32 on the main songs chart dated Oct. 26.
“Who” is the focus track from his second solo album “Muse” and is enjoying the longest-streak on the chart this year for a K-pop entry, after peaking at No. 13.
It ranked No. 8 and No. 13 on the Billboard Global excl. the US and Billboard Global 200, respectively, while Jungkook’s mega hit “Seven (feat. Latto)” ranked No. 49 and No. 90, now in its 66th week on both charts.
Jin’s full version of “Super Tuna” also entered two charts, at No. 87 and No. 159 and debuted atop World Digital Song Sales Chart as did the original song in 2021.
J-Hope claimed the second spot on the Digital Songs chart with “on the street,” a B-side track from special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” from March.
aespa hits Spotify chart at career-high
The title track of aespa’s fifth EP “Whiplash” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 53, said label SM Entertainment citing the tally.
It is the highest spot achieved by the quartet as well as a song from a K-pop girl group on the chart this year.
The music video for the electronic dance tune has garnered close to 20 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday.
In the meantime, the six-track album has topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 24 regions as well as a series of album charts in Japan and China. The EP was rolled out on Monday and sold more than 600,000 copies in two days, raising expectations for it to become the group’s fifth consecutive million-seller, following EPs “Girls,” “My World” and “Drama” as well as first LP “Armageddon.”
Dreamcatcher to host Christmas concert
Girl group Dreamcatcher will celebrate Christmas with fans with a two-date concert in Seoul, according to agency Dreamcatcher Company Wednesday.
From Dec. 24-25, the seven members will perform live under the title “7 Doors of Christmas: A Lucky Encore,” marking the end of the seventh year of their music career, which started with a concert.
The group traveled across the globe throughout the year, from Asia to Europe and Latin America. Next month, it will visit 10 cities in the US starting in New York on Nov. 2.
Meanwhile, main vocalist Siyeon resumed activities last month after taking time off from anxiety issues since July. She was unable to join the promotional activities for 10th EP “VirtuouS” that was released that month.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul unveils plan to move 68 km of railways underground
-
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister