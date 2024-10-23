[Today’s K-pop] NCT Wish’s Riku to miss tour for health reasons

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Riku of NCT Wish suspended activities for health reasons, announced SM Entertainment Tuesday. He has been feeling under the weather and will focus on treatment and recovery as per doctor’s advice, and will therefore miss the NCT subunit’s upcoming tour in Japan, added the company. The idol debuted in February as part of the six-member team which is set to host two concerts each in six regions in his native country -- Ishikawa, Kyoto, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Fukuoka and Aichi -- from Nov. 3 to Dec. 13. The youngest subunit of NCT brought out its first EP “Steady” last month and sold over 790,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop act who debuted this year. The EP's title track earned the rookie band its first trophy from a television music chart show. BTS members’ solo works gain on Billboard charts

Jimin of BTS extended his stay on Billboard’s Hot 100 to 13 straight weeks as solo single “Who” ranked No. 32 on the main songs chart dated Oct. 26. “Who” is the focus track from his second solo album “Muse” and is enjoying the longest-streak on the chart this year for a K-pop entry, after peaking at No. 13. It ranked No. 8 and No. 13 on the Billboard Global excl. the US and Billboard Global 200, respectively, while Jungkook’s mega hit “Seven (feat. Latto)” ranked No. 49 and No. 90, now in its 66th week on both charts. Jin’s full version of “Super Tuna” also entered two charts, at No. 87 and No. 159 and debuted atop World Digital Song Sales Chart as did the original song in 2021. J-Hope claimed the second spot on the Digital Songs chart with “on the street,” a B-side track from special album “Hope on the Street Vol. 1” from March. aespa hits Spotify chart at career-high

The title track of aespa’s fifth EP “Whiplash” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 53, said label SM Entertainment citing the tally. It is the highest spot achieved by the quartet as well as a song from a K-pop girl group on the chart this year. The music video for the electronic dance tune has garnered close to 20 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday. In the meantime, the six-track album has topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 24 regions as well as a series of album charts in Japan and China. The EP was rolled out on Monday and sold more than 600,000 copies in two days, raising expectations for it to become the group’s fifth consecutive million-seller, following EPs “Girls,” “My World” and “Drama” as well as first LP “Armageddon.” Dreamcatcher to host Christmas concert

