[LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional

Kim Kap-yeon, CEO of ToyTalez, poses for a photo before her interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 27. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Kim Kap-yeon, CEO of ToyTalez, poses for a photo before her interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 27. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

In "Toy Story 3," protagonist Andy grew older, developed other interests and ultimately gave his toys away to a little girl before leaving for college. But not everyone finds themselves able to say "goodbye" to their toys like Andy. And when years of wear and tear take their toll, those toys often find their way to Kim Kap-yeon, the CEO of ToyTalez. For Kim's clients, her work is about far more than just repairing stuffed animals. "Our customers come in and say, 'Please save my little brother. I don't care how much it costs,'" she explained during her interview with The Korea Herald. Crying when leaving a stuffed animal for repair is very common, she added. Now in her 60s, Kim herself never experienced such attachment to a toy in her own childhood, and at the beginning of the toy repair business, she had no idea what kind of emotions she would be facing. However, she has grown to empathize with her clients' feelings. "This is not simply repairing a doll. It is fixing their owners' minds," she said. "If you can't understand those feelings, you shouldn't be in this business." Her experience has also given her insight into the psyche of Koreans in their 20s and 30s -- the children of “nuclear families.” "Our main customers are in their 20s and 30s. After hearing their stories, I realized that they are from a generation where both parents started working, leaving stuffed animals as comfort companions. They would spend days with their stuffed animals talking to them, sharing meals with them and all that. No wonder they became so attached — it's really their family," she said.

This is also why she sticks with the "hospital" concept for her business. At her toy hospital, she is the doctor, stuffed animals are her patients and the clients their guardians. The repair process mirrors hospitalization for surgery. "When patients first come in, we send a notification via KakaoTalk to their guardians that they have been hospitalized. Then, after it's washed, we send them a photo of it lying down. We do this for each step,” she explained. “Clients love this; it makes them feel less anxious about leaving their toys here," she added. It may seem a little too ambitious, but she envisions a more professional, hospital-like system in the future. In this system, each toy would receive a dedicated hospital room, complete with a camera so guardians could monitor their toys' condition online in real-time. “But for now, it costs too much, so we can't,” she added excitedly about her plan. Kim said she makes sure to follow her clients' specific instructions during repairs. Once, a couple visiting Seoul from France came in with a small stuffed rat. It had lost fur here and there, and the mouth was squeezed and tilted. When the repaired toy was sent to France, they were unsatisfied because they wanted the mouth to remain squeezed, just like it used to be. “So we sewed it to make it look squeezed again," she said.

A green bear repaired at ToyTalez (ToyTalez' X account) A green bear repaired at ToyTalez (ToyTalez' X account)