LGBTQ+ activist helps tailor weddings for queer couples when the law shuts them out

In South Korea, where marriage is legally defined as a union between a man and a woman, same-sex weddings have existed only in the stories of a few trailblazing queer couples.

Among them are filmmaker Kim Jho Gwang-soo and his partner Kim Sung-hwan, the first openly gay couple known to have held a wedding ceremony in South Korea in 2013.

A decade on, such weddings are no longer taboo or something only a few brave outliers dare to pursue. They've now become a viable life choice for many same-sex couples, although far less common than among heterosexual couples.

Han Ga-ram, a 34-year-old wedding planner who has worked with both heterosexual and LGBTQ+ couples since 2021, told The Korea Herald that he felt a growing openness among queer couples toward nuptials. He has consulted with more than 30 queer couples so far.

"Many couples who had hidden their queer identity from both family and friends found that their wedding became a turning point, a chance to gradually come out and live more openly," he said.

He said the increasing openness of society to same-sex unions and the growing popularity of queer influencers and celebrities were among the key factors driving the growth in demand for queer weddings.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling recognizing that a same-sex partner in a marriage-like relationship is eligible for dependent status under the national health insurance system, marking the country's first legal acknowledgment of certain rights for same-sex couples.

"A queer couple’s wedding is not only a celebration of two individuals, but also a symbolic ceremony for the wider queer community," Han said.

"Queer couples who never even imagined having a wedding themselves undergo a change in perspective after attending another couple’s wedding, realizing that what once felt impossible can, in fact, happen.”

As an LGBTQ+ person himself, Han had envisioned offering customized services for queer couples from the very start of his wedding planning career.

There’s very little information available online about how to prepare for same-sex weddings, and it’s hard to find anyone to turn to for advice and guidance, he explained.

“As someone in the LGBTQ+ community, I thought I could better understand the concerns and needs of same-sex couples when planning their weddings, compared to heterosexual wedding planners. I wanted to be a strong link between queer clients and service providers, from wedding halls to makeup salons and beyond."

How same-sex weddings differ

Planning a queer wedding usually takes more time and involves greater detail, since privacy is an absolute priority, Han explained.

“Because of concerns about being outed, private spaces are essential throughout the entire wedding preparation process, from choosing outfits to getting hair and makeup done," he said.

In the queer community, the term “outing” refers to the disclosure of someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity without their consent.

Knowing that many fear being outed to people they haven't come out to, Han makes sure every part of the process stays private, from booking tailors with separate fitting rooms to arranging at-home visits from makeup artists.

“For lesbian couples where both partners want to wear dresses, there can be issues with people staring at them in bridal shops. So I try to arrange fittings in a more private setting,” he said.

On the wedding day, one of Han’s main priorities is to make sure that emcees and event staff remind guests not to take photos of the couple for sharing on social media if requested by the couple.

The ceremony itself often differs from conventional weddings, Han explained. In traditional Korean culture, marriage is seen not just as a union between two individuals, but as an alliance between families. The Korean term “honju,” literally meaning the main party of the marriage, refers to the parents of the bride and groom, highlighting their central role.

In contrast, same-sex weddings tend to focus more on the couple, as parents are often less involved. As a result, some traditional elements, like “hwachok jeomhwa,” a ritual in which the mothers of the bride and groom light candles as a symbolic blessing, are often omitted.

“Rather than tailoring the ceremony to parents and their guests, we focus on what really matters to the couple. For example, they might choose to spend more time on their vows or have multiple people give congratulatory speeches," he said.

"Since the parents’ acquaintances usually aren’t present, there’s less pressure to follow conventional formats, and we’re free to create a more couple-centered ceremony."

In queer weddings, traditional terms like “bride” and “groom” are often replaced with more gender-neutral alternatives, he added.

For lesbian couples, expressions such as “older and younger sister” are sometimes used, while some prefer to refer to each other as the “taller bride” and “shorter bride,” based on physical traits. Gay couples often use phrases like “older and younger brother.”

From activism to weddings and beyond

Before becoming a wedding planner, Han spent his 20s actively involved in LGBTQ+ umbrella groups such as Rainbow Action. During those years, he always felt a strong urge to move beyond traditional advocacy organizations and bring queer rights into the marketplace, where he believed he could help drive meaningful changes in the everyday lives of queer individuals.

With that vision in mind, Han entered the wedding industry in May 2021, beginning his career as a freelance wedding planner under the Korea Wedding Planner Association.

“Given my experience organizing civic events as well as my deep interest in aesthetics and design, transitioning into wedding planning felt like a natural step,” he said.

That same year, he launched his brand, "Pride Wedding," the first of its kind to offer customized services for same-sex and heterosexual couples alike.

“For years, I focused on civic activism aimed at reforming laws and policies related to LGBTQ+ rights. But beyond that, I wanted to be someone who prepares products and services for the queer community once society becomes more inclusive. So I view my work as a form of activism within the private sector.”

His active outreach to wedding service providers, such as venues, dress shops and photographers, helped foster greater inclusivity in the industry.

“In the past, nearly all queer couples came to me for help, but recently, consultations have decreased. I actually see this as a positive change. It means more wedding-related vendors are emerging who are open to working with LGBTQ+ clients," he said.

"Some business owners state, 'We welcome queer couples,' while others run Instagram accounts focused solely on photographing LGBTQ+ weddings. To me, this shift is both meaningful and encouraging."

For many small-scale wedding venues, which thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic but have struggled in recent years, queer couples have become highly sought-after clients, most of whom prefer small, private ceremonies, according to Han.

Last year, he joined Museede Art, a company that provides comprehensive wedding, photography and beauty services, and is now working on expanding the business beyond queer weddings.

“Along with planning weddings for queer couples, I’m currently brainstorming ways to support the broader LGBTQ+ community, like awareness-raising photo shoots with queer celebrities or company-led campaigns expressing support for LGBTQ+ couples," he said.

Han dreams of launching his own business someday — a retirement community tailored to LGBTQ+ seniors.

He imagines a residential complex where queer seniors live together and take part in programs like skin care, fashion, grooming and photography, with each reflecting their unique tastes and lifestyles.

“The experiences of queer people and heterosexual people can differ greatly. In many heterosexual senior communities, conversations center on children, but for queer people, it’s often about our own stories, not our families.”

“With more queer people living openly than ever before, we’ll need spaces and services that truly reflect who we are as we age. I want to be part of making that future a reality."