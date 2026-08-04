Before stepping into modeling, Heo searched for a new direction after spending a decade at South Korea’s top law firm

For some, 40 might seem too late to start a modeling career.

But for Heo Yong-jin, it was perfect timing.

Last July, the 40-year-old walked in an invitation-only, exclusive Louis Vuitton trunk show in Bangkok, where the French luxury house presented a collection created by its Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams in collaboration with Japanese designer Nigo.

“I was in awe. Like, how did that happen to me? I thought,” Heo said in an interview with The Korea Herald on July 22.

The opportunity came up a year after he took his first steps into modeling in 2023, after his wife casually suggested that he give it a try while they were living in Spain.

As he began building his portfolio, Heo appeared in campaigns for several local brands, including a sunglasses commercial and an advertisement for a European insurance company in which he played a Malaysian father.

His Instagram reel chronicling his unlikely path has garnered 4 million views. While the internet may see his journey as a fairy tale, Heo himself is not ready to call it a success story just yet.

A career born by chance

Modeling was never part of Heo’s plan when he moved to Spain with his wife in early 2023 to study sports management and the agency business.

“I was surrounded by classmates with a passion for fitness. I gradually began joining them for football and padel (a racket sport popular across Europe). And as I became more active, the weight gradually came off,” he said.

Noticing the change, his wife then floated an idea: Why not give modeling a try?

At 188 centimeters tall, Heo began to wonder whether his height might open the door to an entirely different line of work after a decade working in litigation support at Kim & Chang, South Korea’s top law firm.

“I took the plunge with just four months left on my visa. I learned that there was good demand for Asian models in Europe, so modeling began to feel like something worth pursuing,” Heo said.

Starting from scratch, he built his own portfolio, hired photographers and reached out to prospective clients himself. The experience gave Heo the confidence to keep going.

With high hopes, he returned to Korea to build on that momentum, only to realize that agencies at home had little interest in taking on a new model nearing 40 with little work experience.

“They often cited my age, so I expanded my search to other parts of Asia. I reached out to agencies across China and Southeast Asia by email and submitted my portfolio through their websites. Eventually, an agency in Thailand got back to me,” Heo said.

Moving between Thailand and Korea, Heo began landing campaigns with local brands and appearing in shoots for Elle Thailand and GQ Thailand. Then came his most high-profile booking yet — opening a Louis Vuitton trunk show.

Despite entering the industry later than most, Heo’s experiences in Thailand gave him a real sense that there might be a place for him in fashion. Being sought out for modeling work also brought a newfound confidence and a sense of self-worth.

“I used to project more confidence than I truly felt. Modeling gave me genuine confidence and showed me that work could be something I truly enjoyed and lost myself in,” Heo said.

“I didn’t think what I had done was particularly remarkable. What I did was simply lose weight and start pursuing modeling. I hope that my experience can mean something to other people,” he said, with a smile.

Still finding his footing

Although walking for Louis Vuitton did not immediately lead to steady modeling work for Heo, he thinks the uncertainty of his new life brought a sense of excitement he had never felt before.

“I think that is because I spent so many years in a stable life without knowing what I truly wanted or what kind of work suited me. The financial uncertainty scares me at times, but I don’t think having greater material comfort made me happier,” Heo said.

Now fully focused on modeling, Heo said inquiries from Korean brands have begun to appear, including one for a fashion lookbook.

“It still feels surreal when brands I get in touch with ask me to front their campaigns,” Heo said. “What appeals to me about modeling is that I can become the main character, express myself freely and bring the brand’s vision to life.”

Beyond his campaign work, Heo has set his sights on walking at Milan and Paris fashion weeks slated for late September through early October. Major fashion houses, including Prada, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford, are expected to present their collections.

Heo knows that the odds are against him as a relatively unknown 40-year-old model. Before he can even audition, he needs to look for an agency willing to represent him and compete with younger, more established models.

“I know my age may make it difficult, but I still want to go and audition. It’s my dream, and I’m currently working to get into the best possible shape. Whatever happens, I know the experience will be worthwhile. It's never too late,” he said.

Heo also hopes to explore acting.

Through his work in front of the camera and on the runway, he has discovered that he is drawn to roles that allow him to perform, interpret ideas and express different sides of himself.

“I believe acting could offer another creative outlet while allowing me to build on the confidence and experience I have gained as a model,” Heo said.