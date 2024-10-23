[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'I hope to inspire many people in my country who share similar dreams'

Debuting in a K-pop group is often likened to searching for a needle in a haystack, and for aspiring idols who aren’t Korean nationals, the odds are even slimmer. Nguyen Trung Kien, who goes by the stage name Kien, is one of the rare few to have made his dream come true. The 19-year-old Vietnamese idol has undergone a long and challenging journey to reach the K-pop stage as a member of the newly debuted boy group ARrC. Although ARrC’s future is yet to be determined -- they debuted only two months ago --Kien’s dream of becoming a global K-pop star remains strong.

“I was always lively and playful growing up, with a love for singing and dancing. But it wasn’t until high school that I started seriously dreaming of becoming a K-pop idol,” Kien said in a written interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 10.

Kien was born and raised in Ninh Thuan, a coastal province in southern Vietnam, far from the bustling entertainment hubs of Seoul or even Ho Chi Minh City. To chase his dream of becoming a K-pop star, Kien frequently traveled between his hometown and Ho Chi Minh City -- a six-to-eight-hour trip by car or bus -- to hone his singing and dancing skills.

“I had a close friend at school who was a huge K-pop fan, and through them, I became deeply attracted to the genre. That’s when I began dreaming of becoming a K-pop artist myself,” Kien explained.

It was the performances of top K-pop groups like BTS and EXO that cemented his passion. Their powerful choreography, catchy melodies and visually captivating music videos left a lasting impression on Kien, fueling his desire to be a part of that world.

“To me, K-pop is truly special -- it’s a genre that feels completely different from anything else. The way the melody, lyrics, choreography and stage presence all come together makes it feel like a comprehensive form of art. From the moment I first felt its appeal, I was completely hooked,” he said.

Before diving into the competitive world of K-pop, Kien also made a name for himself as a TikTok influencer in Vietnam, gaining considerable popularity on the platform.

“In Vietnam, TikTok is extremely popular. Since I’ve always loved singing and dancing, I started uploading fun videos with my friends, and luckily, some of those videos attracted a lot of attention,” Kien recalled. However, he said he no longer uses the platform, explaining that it remains a fond memory from his earlier teenage years.

Kien’s perseverance and dedication eventually led him to audition with Korean entertainment agencies. After several attempts, he finally connected with Mystic Story, securing a spot in the global audition held in Ho Chi Minh City. This breakthrough paved the way for his official debut with ARrC.

“I prepared a confident vocal and dance performance for the online audition. After going through the global audition in Ho Chi Minh, I was fortunate enough to secure a final spot with Mystic Story,” Kien said.

Before moving to Korea, Kien had to complete the necessary visa process and finish his high school education in Vietnam. While waiting to move, he immediately began his training remotely, participating in the company’s online curriculum. He took lessons in Korean, vocal techniques and choreography through online classes -- an unconventional approach to K-pop training, but one that allowed him to get a head start on his dream.

“Since I started my trainee journey relatively late, I pushed myself to improve as quickly as possible. I focused on improving my Korean skills and worked hard to absorb everything I needed to know -- from singing and dancing to the right mindset for success in the K-pop industry,” Kien said.