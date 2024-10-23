Korean artists shine with inaugural Gucci Cultural Month

A photo exhibition of prominent South Korean artists opened Tuesday as part of the inaugural Gucci Cultural Month, a campaign launched by the Italian fashion house to promote the diversity and creativity of Korean culture.

“Dual Narratives: Honoring the Visionaries,” running for eight days through Tuesday, explores fresh angles to look at film director Park Chan-wook, pianist Cho Seong-jin, conceptual artist Kim Soo-ja and contemporary dancer Ahn Eun-me. Master photographer Kim Yong-ho led the project.

“The offer felt sincere,” Kim said of the Gucci overture to seek his initiative during a preopening tour at Foundry Seoul. The underground commercial gallery operates at the six-story Gucci Gaok, Gucci’s second Korean flagship in Seoul’s Hannam-dong. Gaok means a traditional home in Korean.

“It’s time to explore the other sides of towering Korean artists not only for us, but for the world when the spotlight on us is bigger than ever,” Kim added.

Kim is known for blurring the boundary between fine art and commercial photography, using a method he calls “diptych.”