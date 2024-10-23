N. Korean leader urges bolstering war deterrence, citing US nuclear threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) inspects a strategic missile base, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has once again called for enhancing the country's war deterrence, including the readiness of its nuclear capabilities, in response to what he described as growing nuclear threats from the United States, state media said Wednesday.

Kim made the remarks during his inspection of "strategic missile bases," the Korean Central News Agency said in an English-language dispatch. The report did not specify the location or the date of the inspection.

"As was stressed on several occasions recently, the US strategic nuclear means pose ever-increasing threat to the security environment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the long-term threats urgently demand that the DPRK more definitely bolsters its war deterrence and takes a thorough and strict counteraction posture of the nuclear forces," the dispatch said.

During the inspection, Kim reviewed the key functions and capabilities of the missile bases' launch facilities, as well as the operational readiness of the strategic missile units, according to the KCNA.

Kim also underscored the importance of further modernizing and reinforcing the missile bases, ensuring that all facilities are fully prepared to maintain a robust counteraction posture, the report added.

North Korea has ratcheted up tensions in recent weeks ahead of the upcoming US election, just two weeks away, disclosing its uranium enrichment facility, launching ballistic missiles and sending trash-carrying balloons across the border. (Yonhap)