[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs

Jennie of Blackpink hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 98 with the solo single “Mantra,” according to the chart preview published online on Monday in the US. It is the highest spot on the main singles chart she has acheived as a solo singer. The single ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on its Global excl. the US and Global 200, respectively. It was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 47 regions and sat at No. 37 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Rose also marked a career-high with her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.,” which nabbed the highest spot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global and in the US. She is the first K-pop female soloist to achieve the feat. Expectations are high for "Apt." to challenge the record for the highest-charting K-pop release from a female soloist, which she set when "On the Ground," reached No. 70 in 2021. Seventeen sets record on Oricon chart

Seventeen’s 12th EP notched the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday citing the Japanese chart. The EP “Spill The Feels” has sold 410,000 copies in the country, renewing the weekly sales record set by an international artist in Japan this year. The mini album is the band’s 13th album overall to top the chart, a record for a non-Japanese artist. It is the 13-member act’s ninth consecutive chart-topper. The album sold over 3.16 million units in the first week, the most for a K-pop act this year, and stayed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for four days as well. Meanwhile, the band headed to the US on Sunday to kick off the American leg of its tour. The group will hop around five cities starting Tuesday for 10 live shows. aespa tops iTunes chart in 17 regions with 5th EP

Aespa's fifth EP debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions, label SM Entertainment said Tuesday. The EP “Whiplash” also claimed the No. 1 spot on a series of music charts in China and Japan. The official release of the six-track album boosted aespa's previously released songs on domestic music charts, placing Karina’s solo song “Up” atop Melon’s weekly chart. “Supernova” and “Armageddon,” two focus tracks from the previous LP “Supernova,” also stay strong. The group is running a pop-up store in Seoul to promote the album until Nov. 3. From January, aespa is set to resume its second world tour “Synk: Parallel Line,” visiting the US, Canada and Mexico as well as Europe. Super Junior’s Yesung signals solo comeback

