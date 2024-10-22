Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
5
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
6
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
-
7
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
8
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
9
Tariffs top US election agenda for Korean firms
-
10
[Behind the scenes of K-pop] Vocal trainer So Su-lyn reveals making of future K-pop idols
[Herald Interview] Rising stars of Korean classical music unite in recital
Cellist Han Jae-min and pianist Park Jae-hong to showcase their love for celloBy Park Ga-young
Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 17:35
On Wednesday evening, rising Korean cellist Han Jae-min, who is Lotte Concert Hall's in-house artist this year, will take the stage with promising Korean pianist Park Jae-hong, and renowned Hungarian violinist Kristof Barati.
The three will perform at the Han Jae-min Trio Recital at Lotte Concert Hall, featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 “Elegy,” along with Dvorak’s Piano Trio No. 4 “Dumky,” and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor “In Memory of a Great Artist.”
Although Park and Han, both alumni of the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, have performed together multiple times, this recital marks their first performance in front of the general public, as all their previous performances together have taken place in private settings, including a memorial concert for late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee last year.
Park and Han met six or seven years ago when Park was in high school and Han in elementary school.
"Even back then, Jae-min already knew so much and was so full of confidence that it was easy to think of him as older than me. He was always clear and certain about what he wanted to say. I thought back then, ‘This kid is something else.’ And I think that thought still holds true today," Park, 25, told reporters during a joint interview with Han on Oct. 15.
Since their first encounter, Han has quickly proven himself, winning the grand prix at the George Enescu International Competition in 2021 as the youngest prize winner in the event's history. Four months later, he followed up with the third prize at the Geneva International Music Competition.
In the same year, Park also took home the first prize at the 2021 Busoni Piano Competition, along with four other awards, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the classical music scene.
Han, 18, described Park as a pianist who understands the cello even better than some cellists and possesses extensive knowledge of cello music.
“When I talk about a given cellist, he already knows what kind of vibrato they use and what sound they produce. When we perform together, I hardly ever need to say anything because he’s so adept at listening and adjusting,” Han said.
“He always thinks deeply about music, and whenever I ask him something, he provides such convincing answers. I learn so much every time we perform together,” Han added.
Park said he would have played the cello, his second favorite instrument, had he not chosen the piano. His favorite musician is cellist Daniil Shafran.
“There are times when I play the piano more quietly because I want to hear more of Jae-min's cello,” Park said.
The two musicians are currently based in Germany, pursuing their education and careers as performers.
Park has just started studying at the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin, where he studies under pianist Andras Schiff.
Han, who began his studies at Kronberg Academy last year, shared his evolving understanding of classical music.
Before going to Germany, he didn't really understand that experiencing a country's culture is essential to understanding its music, Han explained.
"After living there, I discovered something interesting while observing people. One day, I was at a supermarket and saw two people seeming to argue loudly. Then, suddenly, one of them said something, and they both started laughing, transforming the atmosphere completely," Han said. "This made me realize how composers like Brahms and Schumann could capture such moments in their music. Observing how people in that country live, and their culture, made me feel that music is deeply connected to life and culture."
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate