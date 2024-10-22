[Herald Interview] Rising stars of Korean classical music unite in recital

Pianist Park Jae-hong (left) and cellist Han Jae-min participate in an interview on Oct. 15 at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Concert Hall)

On Wednesday evening, rising Korean cellist Han Jae-min, who is Lotte Concert Hall's in-house artist this year, will take the stage with promising Korean pianist Park Jae-hong, and renowned Hungarian violinist Kristof Barati.

The three will perform at the Han Jae-min Trio Recital at Lotte Concert Hall, featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 “Elegy,” along with Dvorak’s Piano Trio No. 4 “Dumky,” and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor “In Memory of a Great Artist.”

Although Park and Han, both alumni of the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, have performed together multiple times, this recital marks their first performance in front of the general public, as all their previous performances together have taken place in private settings, including a memorial concert for late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee last year.

Park and Han met six or seven years ago when Park was in high school and Han in elementary school.

"Even back then, Jae-min already knew so much and was so full of confidence that it was easy to think of him as older than me. He was always clear and certain about what he wanted to say. I thought back then, ‘This kid is something else.’ And I think that thought still holds true today," Park, 25, told reporters during a joint interview with Han on Oct. 15.

Since their first encounter, Han has quickly proven himself, winning the grand prix at the George Enescu International Competition in 2021 as the youngest prize winner in the event's history. Four months later, he followed up with the third prize at the Geneva International Music Competition.

In the same year, Park also took home the first prize at the 2021 Busoni Piano Competition, along with four other awards, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the classical music scene.