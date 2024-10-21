[Contribution] Korean police seek paradigm shift in policing

By Choe Ju-weon

Director general of Korean National Police Agency Future Policing Policy Bureau

Visitors to South Korea are often astonished by how safe the country feels -- whether walking around at any time of the day or leaving a phone or wallet unattended in a cafe. Korea ranks well on numerous recent global safety rankings for personal security, and many cite the country’s stable public safety as a reason for living here.

This sense of security stems from the high, law-abiding spirit of Korea’s 50 million citizens and the dedicated efforts of its 140,000 police officers. This has given rise to what we in the field now call “K-police.”

In recent years, Korea’s global exports have extended beyond traditional goods like semiconductors and automobiles. The “K-” branding has become a symbol of national pride, spanning diverse sectors. Netflix’s "Squid Game" led the global charge of “K-content,” captivating international audiences. Likewise, “K-defense” and “K-nuclear” have earned recognition as proven solutions for defense and energy needs, securing large export contracts.

Among the various “K-” exports, I believe the most essential is undoubtedly the K-police. The sense of safety from crime and accidents that permeates daily life In Korea fosters a sense of freedom and peace, which allows individuals to engage in various activities.

However, alongside the emergence of these “K-” industries, Korea is also known as one of the countries with the lowest birth rate, facing the looming challenge of a "demographic cliff." The question now is whether Korea can maintain its current public safety level amidst this demographic crisis.

According to government statistics, Korea’s working-age population, between ages 15 and 64, is expected to shrink from 36 million in 2024 to 27 million by 2044 and down to 18 million by 2064 -- half of today’s levels. This drastic decline in the workforce is expected to impact all sectors of society, including public safety, with predictions that the police force could shrink from the current 140,000 officers to fewer than 70,000 or even 60,000.

To sustain public safety in the face of such challenges, the focus of policing must shift from being “personnel-centered” to being “equipment and systems-centered.”

Research shows that the global police industry, including police equipment and systems, is forecast to grow by 6.9 percent annually. In 2021, the global market was valued at $680 billion. Unlike other industries, the public safety sector lacks dominant players, making it an untapped growth market that countries should prioritize and develop.

However, the public safety industry has challenges. It is highly reliant on government investment and many domestic companies remain small and lack the means of self-sustaining growth. Therefore, legal frameworks and institutional support are needed to nurture and support these companies systematically.

Although the K-police industry is still in its infancy, with many hurdles ahead, such as establishing laws like the Public Safety Industry Promotion Act and the training of specialists. But given Korea’s growth from an aid recipient to a donor country, there is confidence that these challenges can be met.

We hope the K-police industry will see its excellent products exported worldwide, securing safety for people globally and contributing to Korea’s growth as an export powerhouse.

---

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. -- Ed.