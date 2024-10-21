[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to roll out LP No. 4 next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will be back with its fourth studio album on Nov. 11, label SM Entertainment announced Monday. The LP “Dreamscape” will consist of 11 tracks including the main track “When I’m With You” as well as “Rains in Heaven,” an English-language single dropped in August. As the album title suggests, it will continue the narrative from its fifth EP “Dream()scape,” which came out in March. The mini album sold more than 2.46 million copies in the first week, after becoming a million-seller on release day. The new album, however, will be more upbeat and full of freewheeling spirits of youth than the previous album which portrayed the worries and pains of breaking away from reality. Later this month, the band will resume its world tour in Europe, starting in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The final concert will be a three-day show in Seoul, held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Seventeen’s 12th EP sells over 3m

The 12th EP from Seventeen sold more than 3.16 million units in the first week, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday. The LP “Spill The Feels” is the only album from a K-pop artist to sell over 3 million units in its first week this year, it added. The 13-member act set a record with its previous album “17 Is Right Here,” as the best-of album sold over 2.96 million copies in the first week, the most for a best-of K-pop album. Seventeen also holds the first-week sales record with its 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven,” which logged 5 million sales last year, a first in K-pop history. In the meantime, the band will begin touring the US on Tuesday. It will visit five cities for 10 concerts until Nov. 9. From Nov. 29, before launching a four-city dome tour in Japan. Le Sserafim to unveil official characters

Le Sserafim will put out official characters inspired by the five members, agency Source Music said Monday. The group introduced each character in a video uploaded the same day – Kim Chaewon’s cheetah cub, Sakura’s kitten, Heo Yunjin’s ghost, Kazuha’s puppy Samoyed and Hong Eunchae’s chick. The five members participated in every aspect of creating the characters born from sketches they drew in their original reality show which aired last year. The characters, grouped as “FIM’s Club,” are expected to be companions to the idols’ fans. The merchandise will be available from Oct. 29. Separately, the group will start teasing its third Japanese single, “Crazy,” with a series of teaser photographs from Wednesday. The physical single will drop on Dec. 11 and the group will host a showcase in Japan the following day. Mamamoo’s Solar to host concert

