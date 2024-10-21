Legends defy time in friendly match in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?
-
2
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war
-
3
Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office
-
4
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
5
[KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?
-
6
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility
-
7
Elderly woman and her son found dead in Namyangju apartment
-
8
[Behind the K-pop scene] Norwegian K-pop songwriter Eline Noelia Myreng
-
9
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
10
TSMC likely to reclaim lead in sales over Samsung
Legends defy time in friendly match in SeoulBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 15:51
It was a scene more fitting for a classic video game or a daydream than on the actual field: Thierry Henry crossing to Andrei Shevchenko, Alessandro Del Piero dribbling past Fabio Cannavaro before being thwarted by Carles Puyol.
But these weren’t pixelated figures on a screen; they were real, flesh-and-blood legends playing in front of some 64,210 fans in Seoul, on Sunday.
The Nexon Icons Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, northwestern Seoul, brought together dozens of the biggest names in soccer from the past two decades for a special friendly match, rolling back the years and reviving memories for nostalgic fans.
Six Ballon d'Or winners, seven European Golden Shoe recipients and 18 Champions League victors played in the game organized by Nexon, a South Korean game developer and creator of the popular soccer game franchise FC Online.
“It's the costliest event in the company's 30-year history," said Park Jung-moo, a Nexon official overseeing the FC Online franchise, Saturday.
The match setup was delightfully unconventional, to say the least.
The stars were divided into two teams, FC Spear and Shield United.
FC Spear, true to its name, fielded an all-out attacking side. Player-coach Thierry Henry deployed himself at fullback in a 4-3-3, with Eden Hazard, Del Piero and Luis Figo leading the line. The midfield featured past Ballon d'Or winners Rivaldo and Kaka alongside Marouane Fellaini, with Dimitar Berbatov, Drogba and Carlos Tevez in defense. The bench was equally stacked with firepower.
Shield United, helmed by player-coach Fabio Cannavaro, countered with a defensive masterclass. The Italian legend anchored the back three alongside Nemanja Vidic and Ferdinand, shielding a midfield quartet of Andrea Pirlo, Javier Mascherano, Clarence Seedorf and Carles Puyol. Dutch goalkeeping legend Edwin van der Sar marshaled the posts.
Much of the match was, unsurprisingly, a disjointed affair. Years of retirement and the inevitable toll of age were evident as FC Spear's attacks fizzled against Shield United's well-drilled back line. The crowd roared their appreciation regardless, simply thrilled to see their childhood heroes in action once more.
But as the old adage in sports goes: Form is temporary, class is permanent. Flashes of brilliance punctuated the proceedings: Pirlo pinging inch-perfect through balls, Kaka showing bursts of his trademark acceleration, Puyol throwing himself into tackles with characteristic grit.
The evening's standout performer was Seedorf, who had a hand in all four of Shield's goals in their resounding 4-1 win. The Dutchman notched a goal and three assists, launching an audacious strike from the halfway line in the 21st minute that sailed into the net.
For Korean fans, the night also held a poignant surprise.
Park Ji-sung, the nation's Premier League pioneer, wasn't expected to feature due to chronic knee issues. But in the 84th minute, with FC Spear awarded a penalty, the legend himself emerged from the bench.
The stadium erupted, thousands of voices joining in a rendition of "Song for Park" -- the famous chant that once echoed through PSV Eindhoven's Philips Stadium during his early career days in the Netherlands. Park calmly slotted home the spot kick, providing FC Spear's only goal.
As Park wheeled away in celebration, cameras caught a fan in tears. He was clad in the purple Kyoto Sanga FC jersey, the same kit a 19-year-old Park wore at the start of his storied 14-year professional career.
It was a fitting coda to an evening where, for 90 minutes, legends defied time and reminded us why we fell in love with the game.
More from Headlines
-
UNC finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility