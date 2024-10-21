Legends defy time in friendly match in Seoul

Players pose for a group photo before the Nexon Icons Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

It was a scene more fitting for a classic video game or a daydream than on the actual field: Thierry Henry crossing to Andrei Shevchenko, Alessandro Del Piero dribbling past Fabio Cannavaro before being thwarted by Carles Puyol.

But these weren’t pixelated figures on a screen; they were real, flesh-and-blood legends playing in front of some 64,210 fans in Seoul, on Sunday.

The Nexon Icons Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, northwestern Seoul, brought together dozens of the biggest names in soccer from the past two decades for a special friendly match, rolling back the years and reviving memories for nostalgic fans.

Six Ballon d'Or winners, seven European Golden Shoe recipients and 18 Champions League victors played in the game organized by Nexon, a South Korean game developer and creator of the popular soccer game franchise FC Online.

“It's the costliest event in the company's 30-year history," said Park Jung-moo, a Nexon official overseeing the FC Online franchise, Saturday.

The match setup was delightfully unconventional, to say the least.

The stars were divided into two teams, FC Spear and Shield United.

FC Spear, true to its name, fielded an all-out attacking side. Player-coach Thierry Henry deployed himself at fullback in a 4-3-3, with Eden Hazard, Del Piero and Luis Figo leading the line. The midfield featured past Ballon d'Or winners Rivaldo and Kaka alongside Marouane Fellaini, with Dimitar Berbatov, Drogba and Carlos Tevez in defense. The bench was equally stacked with firepower.

Shield United, helmed by player-coach Fabio Cannavaro, countered with a defensive masterclass. The Italian legend anchored the back three alongside Nemanja Vidic and Ferdinand, shielding a midfield quartet of Andrea Pirlo, Javier Mascherano, Clarence Seedorf and Carles Puyol. Dutch goalkeeping legend Edwin van der Sar marshaled the posts.