Super Junior's Yesung to return as solo artist with new album

Super Junior’s Yesung is set to return with a new solo album.

According to his agency, SM Entertainment, Yesung will release his sixth EP, “It’s Complicated,” on Nov. 5. The album will feature a total of five tracks, including the title track.

This EP marks Yesung’s first solo release in over a year, following his fifth EP, “Unfading Sense,” which dropped in October last year. His previous album highlighted the musician’s prowess as a solo artist, topping iTunes Top Albums charts in 16 countries worldwide.

As a talented vocalist and a member of the veteran boy band Super Junior, Yesung is approaching the 20th anniversary of his debut in 2025.

From late 2023 to early 2024, Yesung embarked on his solo Asian tour, “Unfading Sense,” performing in nine cities. More recently, from June to September, he took part in Super Junior’s full-unit concert, “Super Show Spin-off: Halftime,” held across eight cities in Asia. Yesung is also slated to perform at the “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” a tribute concert honoring late rock star Shin Hae-chul Oct. 26-27 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, where he will reinterpret Shin’s classic hits.