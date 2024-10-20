Hemingway's 'The Killers' interpreted by 4 directors in 1 film

A set of creative interpretations of Ernest Hemingway’s short story “The Killers” is set to hit Korean cinemas, captivating audiences with stunning cinematography and an innovative approach.

The Korean film "The Killers" is an anthology comprising four short films, each directed by a different filmmaker: Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se. These directors are well known for their previous works: “Josee,” “Very Ordinary Couple,” “Rebound” and “Nowhere to Hide,” respectively.

The four short films offer different interpretations of Hemingway’s classic short story “The Killers,” with actor Shim Eun-kyoung taking the lead role in most of the segments.

Lee, who served as the chief creator of the film, stated that his goal was to create a movie that balances artistic vision with financial success.

“As a filmmaker, I reflected on how to pursue sustainable film production. My goal was to create a project that allows for creative freedom while also (attracting) investment, creating a win-win scenario. I felt that Hemingway’s ‘The Killers’ could be the ideal (piece) for directors to showcase their distinct styles and artistic visions,” Lee said during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Friday.

“I aim to explore the question of what film is through the genres (of this film). While ‘The Killers’ consists of four films, it can also be viewed as a single movie,” he added.

Shim, who played the central role in three of the four incarnations of “The Killers,” noted that the film marks her return to the Korean big screen after six years. She is widely recognized in Korea for her roles in hit films such as “Sunny,” “Miss Granny” and the tvN series “Money Game.”

“It was meaningful to be able to work with such renowned directors from Chungmuro (the film district in Seoul) in one project and to explore films across various genres,” said Shim.

“I’ve been working continuously in Korea, but the projects haven’t been released yet. There are more works that will be revealed in the future, but ‘The Killers,’ which was filmed last year, will be the first to be released,” Shim added.

Shim expressed her hope that “The Killers” will both challenge and move its audience.

“There’s a saying by Kafka that a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us. I hope 'The Killers' will be film like that for the audience,” Shim added.

“The Killers” will be released in theaters on Wednesday.