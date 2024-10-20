S. Korea picks Schlumberger to analyze rock, gas in East Sea project

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea sends troops to support Russia in Ukraine war: NIS
-
2
Ruling bloc divided over prosecutors' move to dismiss stock manipulation charges against first lady
-
3
N. Korea claims discovering remains of drone sent from S. Korea in Pyongyang
-
4
Korea Zinc, Trafigura chiefs to meet in Korea next month amid management battle
-
5
Relaxing fall foliage trips, popular autumn getaways in Seoul
-
6
Yoon, ruling party head to hold meeting next week amid first lady controversies
-
7
Unionized workers at Seoul Natl. Univ. Hospital decide to strike starting Oct. 31
-
8
S. Korea to conduct biennial mental health checkup for youth
-
9
Hakgojae Gallery aims to embrace diverse art with show of actor Ha Jung-woo's works
-
10
Part-time teachers increasingly taking on homeroom duties: data
S. Korea picks Schlumberger to analyze rock, gas in East Sea projectBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 20, 2024 - 09:50
South Korea's state-run oil developer has selected US-based Schlumberger as a service provider to analyze the rock and gas composition of a potential gas field in the East Sea, a document showed Sunday.
Schlumberger will conduct the "mud logging" operation for an excavation project in the East Sea that could potentially uncover between 3.5 billion and 14 billion barrels of gas and oil, according to Rep. Kim Won-i of the main opposition Democratic Party, who cited data from Korea National Oil Corp.
If confirmed, the quantity would be sufficient to meet the country's gas demand for up to 29 years and its oil demand for four years.
A mud logging operation focuses on evaluating geological formations by measuring and analyzing the quantity and composition of gas present in the drilling mud extracted from potential sites.
Schlumberger plans to secure the necessary geological data through measures including hydrocarbon testing and gas composition analysis.
The country aims to carry out the first drilling operation in December.
The state-run oil company earlier said it has found seven potential locations for oil and gas reserves, with an estimated success rate of around 20 percent, meaning 1 out of every 5 holes drilled would be successful.
Costs, meanwhile, have been one of the major hurdles for the development project, as drilling a single hole is estimated to cost around 100 billion won ($73 million) to 130 billion won. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment to Ukraine frontline
-
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
Medical schools under fire for poor conditions ahead of 2025 student surge