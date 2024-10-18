[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to release 3rd Japanese single in December

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to release 3rd Japanese single in DecemberBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 15:48
Le Sserafim will put out the single “Crazy” in Japan on Dec. 11, agency Source Music said Friday.
It is the group’s third physical single to be released in the country and will consist of three songs: the Japanese-language versions of “Crazy” and “Easy,” focus tracks from its fourth and third mini albums, as well as a new song.
The original song “Crazy” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 88 and climbed to No. 76, the highest rung for the quintet. It is the only K-pop song besides BTS Jimin’s “Who” to spend two weeks on the main songs chart this year. The EP of the same title debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 7 and topped its Top Album Sales Chart. It also earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan last month.
NCT’s Jaehyun to drop solo single before enlisting
Jaehyun of NCT will gift fans a song ahead of his mandatory military service, label SM Entertainment said Friday.
He will unveil the digital single “Unconditional” on Oct. 24, only about two months after his first solo album “J.”
The idol will also host his first solo fan concert in Seoul on Oct. 26-27. The second day’s event will be livestreamed globally. Tickets for both day’s shows sold out upon release.
The singer and actor will enlist Nov. 4 and serve his term as a member of the army marching band. He received a letter of acceptance late last month.
Meanwhile, he made his silver screen debut Wednesday with “You Will Die in 6 Hours,” the movie adaptation of a Japanese thriller novel.
StayC to return with digital single
StayC will be back with the digital single “…|” on Oct. 30, agency HighUp Entertainment announced Friday.
The company uploaded a short visualizer that showed a bubble gum pink phone resembling a Blackberry awaiting a reply after sending messages: “Are you not curious about me? Is it enough as it is?” The phone's keyboard with only three letters -- G, P and T -- also piqued fans' interest.
The six-member group is returning about three months after its first studio album “Metamorphic,” which debuted on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Chart at No. 5.
As the group told fans earlier on a fandom platform, it will run a pop-up store in Seoul next month to celebrate its fourth debut anniversary. In February StayC will drop a new album, and in April it will kick off its second international tour.
Seventeen sings new single in English
Seventeen rolled out four retakes on “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled),” including an English-language version, Friday.
The single fronted its 12th EP “Spill The Feels” and the remixes also include rearranged and sped-up versions. The album came out Monday and sold almost 2.5 million copies on release day. It topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions as well as Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.
The English-language version will likely be performed during the band’s upcoming tour in the US, which starts at Rosemont Allstate Arena in Illinois next week. After visiting four more cities in the US, the band will launch a dome tour in Japan.
Meanwhile, Junghan appeared at the band’s two-day concert held over the weekend in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to the delight of fans. He is currently completing his mandatory military service.
