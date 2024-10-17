[Today’s K-pop] Day6's Sungjin to drop solo album

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Sungjin of Day6 will release his first solo album on Nov. 5, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday. The company shared the news of the LP “30” with an image fashioned after a subway sign, giving details for the studio album as well as his first solo stand-alone concert, slated to be held in Seoul on Nov. 8-10. The leader of Day6 will continue the band’s international tour "Forever Young" which will take it to Jakarta, Indonesia, this weekend before resuming in Singapore next month. The four-member band kicked off its first world tour in more than 4 1/2 years in Incheon last month. The band dropped it ninth EP “Band Aid” early last month and nabbed five trophies from television music chart shows with the main track “Melt Down.” Seventeen’s new album debuts atop Oricon chart

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The 12th EP from Seventeen headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, said agency Pledis Entertainment, citing the chart published on Wednesday. The EP “Spill The Feels” also hit the Top Albums Chart on Apple Music and iTunes in the country as did the main track “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” on Line Music’s Daily Songs Chart. The mini album ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions and sold over 2 million copies on the day of release. The band is set to visit Japan for its world tour "Right Here." The Japan leg of the tour will begin in Nagoya on Nov. 29, and the bandmates will perform at four major domes in the country until Dec. 22. They are expected to drop a physical single in time for the dome tour. Apink to hold year-end concert: report

(Credit: Choi Creative Lab) (Credit: Choi Creative Lab)

Veteran girl group Apink will host its seventh stand-alone concert in Seoul on Dec. 21-22, local media reported Thursday. Agency Choi Creative Lab confirmed the news, adding that the quintet is preparing the live show as a Christmas gift to fans. It will be the first full-group gig in four years and the first since it reorganized into a five-member act. Son Naeun left the group in 2022 to pursue her acting career, after missing the group’s 10th anniversary of debut celebrations. Last year, all members except Jung Eunji left IST Entertainment and signed with Choi Creative Lab. The group debuted in 2011 and in April, put out the single “Wait Me There” dedicated to fans for a 13-year music career. SM Entertainment severs ties with ex-NCT Taeil

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)