[Photo News] New Hyundai Casper

[Photo News] New Hyundai CasperBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 14:18
Hyundai Motor Company launched the new Casper, an upgraded model of the subcompact sports utility vehicle first released in 2021, in the Korean market on Friday. According to the automaker, the new Casper sports a stronger and more stylish design than the previous version while offering a wider range of safety features and convenient functions. The price for the new Casper, which is sold under the name Inster in overseas markets, is set to begin at 14.5 million won ($10,615). (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
