[Photo News] Rolls-Royce Cullinan with new Grille

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduced the refined Cullinan Series II and Black Badge Cullinan Series II in Korea on Thursday, with updates that hone the SUV’s reputation. The first-ever Illuminated Pantheon Grille lends a modern touch to the vehicle’s already iconic front fascia, enhancing its presence in low light. Inside, the eco-friendly Duality Twill upholstery, made from bamboo-based rayon, combines sustainability with rich texture. The Black Badge model ups the performance with a 600-horsepower V12 engine and quicker gear shifts for a more dynamic, spirited drive. (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)