[Today’s K-pop] NCT Wish to tour Japan from next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Wish will host a tour around Asia starting in Japan next month, announced label SM Entertainment Wednesday. Tour LOG In will begin Japan where the band will visit six cities -- in Ishikawa, Kyoto, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Fukuoka and Aichi -- for two concerts each, from Nov. 3 to Dec. 13. The six members will then hold a concert early next year and tour more cities in the region per an itinerary that will be announced soon. Last week, the youngest NCT subunit came in first place in a television music chart show for the first time with “Steady,” the focus track from its first EP. The seven-track mini album sold over 790,000 copies in the first week after receiving 800,000 preorders. It is a first-week sales record among K-pop acts who debuted this year. BTS’ Jimin climbs up Billboard chart again

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS rose back up to No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with solo single “Who,” according to the latest chart dated Oct. 19. The song climbed up two rungs from last week and extended its stay on the main songs chart to 12th week in row. “Who” is the focus track from his second solo album “Muse” and debuted on the chart at No. 12. The album also is spending 12 weeks on Billboard 200, ranking No. 106, after hitting it at No. 2 upon release. “Who” is also staying strong on UK’s Official Singles Chart and Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, ranking No. 31 and No. 3, respectively. Last month, the artist earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with “Who,” logging 1 million unit sales in the country in the shortest time for a K-pop singer. Highlight marks 15th debut anniversary

(Credit: Around Us) (Credit: Around Us)

Highlight celebrated the 15th anniversary of its debut and released a statement via agency Around Us Wednesday. Looking back at all those years, a lot has happened indeed but feels as if time flew past since the four members have been together all the time, they said. The band put out fifth EP “Switch On” and toured Asia this year. “There frankly is no intention or any grand message,” said the bandmates but they simply have the most fun when they are together. Now quite long into their music career, they also want to reassure fans who might worry when they would be back. “We are neither family nor friends, but belong to a completely new category,” said the four declaring that they are “the closest to each other in the world.” Billlie promises forever with 5th EP

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)