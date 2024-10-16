Job Korea’s KLiK to host networking event for foreign talent

KLiK, Korea’s largest foreign talent recruitment service, operated by Job Korea, announced Wednesday that it will host a networking event for international students and job seekers on Oct. 24.

Organized to ease the often difficult process of job hunting for foreigners and create stronger ties within Korea’s expatriate community, “KLiK Happy Hour” will offer practical tips for job seekers, including guidance on how to effectively use the KLiK platform.

In addition to informational sessions, the event will feature a dedicated networking session where attendees can meet and share experiences based on their interests, academic background and length of stay in Korea.

Participants will be encouraged to freely engage in conversations in an open, informal environment, with light refreshments, drinks and special goods from Job Korea and Albamon being offered to enhance the experience.

The relaxed atmosphere is intended to help attendees feel comfortable sharing their stories and building new networks, according to KLiK.

“For international job seekers living abroad, obtaining employment information online has its limitations,” said Chris Huh, business lead for KLiK, stressing the value of in-person interactions.

“We hope that this networking event will provide valuable job information and a chance for participants to connect with others who share similar experiences.”

Looking ahead, KLiK plans to offer more opportunities for foreign job seekers to engage with industry professionals, with future events focusing on sectors such as IT, marketing and overseas sales.