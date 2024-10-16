Find the answer at the bottom.

In Korean, the terms sweet potato (고구마) and cider (사이다) are often used as metaphors to describe emotions evoked by fiction, TV dramas, or other narratives.

In this context, the sweet potato, commonly featured in various Korean dishes, refers to moments in a story that feel stifling, frustrating, or slow.

Eating a sweet potato without water can make one feel like they’re choking or struggling to swallow, which parallels the experience of watching characters who don’t take action or situations that feel unfair and unresolved.

When people say a drama is "sweet potato," they mean it's full of frustrating and unfair situations or slow pacing that leaves viewers feeling bottled up and eager for resolution. It’s the kind of experience where you want the characters to speak up or take decisive action but instead, they remain passive or restrained.

On the flip side, "cider" represents relief and satisfaction. Just as drinking a fizzy soda or cider clears your throat and feels refreshing after something heavy or stifling. “Cider” moments in dramas provide a sense of release or justice. These moments often involve characters finally standing up for themselves, resolving conflicts, or getting revenge in a way that feels gratifying for the audience.

These metaphors are particularly apt for describing the emotional roller

coasters typical of Korean dramas, which often build tension over several episodes before delivering dramatic resolutions that leave viewers feeling rewarded.

Answer: (b)