[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s 12th EP sells 2 million in 1 day

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s 12th EP sold more than 2.49 million copies on its release day, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday, citing a local tally. The EP “Spill The Feels” was released Monday and became an instant double million-seller, as did the group's previous compilation album “17 Is Right Here” in April. The new mini album debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions and the main track “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” claimed the No. 1 spot on real-time music charts at home. The band unveiled the main track in advance at its concert over the weekend which drew about 58,000 fans over two days. The concert opened the “Right Here” tour which resumes in Chicago next week. The 13 members will visit four more US cities before heading to Japan. Blackpink hits 900m with ‘Pink Venom’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” reached 900 million views on YouTube, according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday. It is the group’s 11th video to achieve the feat, reaching the milestone in about two years and two months. The MV had already set a world record for a female artist when it garnered 90.4 million views on the platform in 24 hours. The hip-hop tune, which incorporates a riff of the traditional Korean musical instrument geomungo, debuted at No. 22 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Top Songs Chart. It is a prerelease from the group’s second studio album “Born Pink” and was the first-ever K-pop song to top Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Chart. The foursome earned the Best Choreography trophy, a first for an Asian girl group, from MTV Video Music Awards last year where it was also crowned Group of the Year. Le Sserafim logs 200m Spotify streams with ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim amassed 200 million plays on Spotify with “Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard’s Wife” as of last week, agency Source Music said Tuesday. The single is the group’s seventh song to hit the mark following hot on the heels of “Easy,” which did so two days earlier. “Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard’s Wife” is a B-side track from the group's first full-length album “Unforgiven,” which came out in May last year. Separately, the quintet was shortlisted by the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in three categories – Best Push, Best New and Best K-pop – and the award ceremony will be held in November. It won Push Performance of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards last month after performing at the preshow. Zico to host concert after 6 years

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)